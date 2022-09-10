ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS Week 30 best players - ranked

Week 30 is done and we're now in the final sprint of the 2022 MLS season. Some teams are in the Playoffs and some have been eliminated, but most of the league is still battling to make the top seven in their respective Conferences. The latest round of matches helped...
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract

LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
Carles Gil says New England Revolution 'don't deserve' to make the MLS Cup Playoffs

New England Revolution star Carles Gil has claimed the club 'don't deserve' to make this season's MLS Cup Playoffs. A 3-1 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday has left the Supporters' Shield holders ninth in the Eastern Conference, still only three points adrift of the Columbus Crew in seventh but having played a game more than most of their rivals.
Toronto FC sign forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

Toronto FC have signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown MLS contract through 2025 with an option for a further year. The 18-year-old signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the club's affiliate side, Toronto FC II, in May, going on to notch four goals and five assists in 14 appearances during the development league's inaugural season.
NYCFC hope to 'reset' their season in Campeones Cup, says Cushing

NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing is hoping to use Wednesday's Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as a chance to 'reset' his side's crumbling season. The reigning MLS Cup champions go head-to-head with Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones at Yankee Stadium on a run of just one win and five points in their last 10 matches.
Robin Fraser praises Colorado Rapids mentality after vital win vs Whitecaps

After going six games without a win, the Colorado Rapids had absolutely no margin for error against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Things got even worse when, after just nine minutes, Brian White put the 'Caps into a 1-0 lead. With fragile confidence and their MLS Cup Playoffs hopes draining away, the Rapids could have easily thrown in the towel at that point.
