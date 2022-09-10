Read full article on original website
Jim Curtin advocates for Daniel Gazdag's 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP contention
The Philadelphia Union cannot be stopped. The team triumphed 5-1 over recent US Open Cup winners Orlando City, as goals from Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, Alejandro Bedoya, Jack Elliot and Joao Moutinho propelled the Union to lead the Supporters’ Shield standings with 63 points in 31 matches. The victory...
MLS Week 30 best players - ranked
Week 30 is done and we're now in the final sprint of the 2022 MLS season. Some teams are in the Playoffs and some have been eliminated, but most of the league is still battling to make the top seven in their respective Conferences. The latest round of matches helped...
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
Carles Gil says New England Revolution 'don't deserve' to make the MLS Cup Playoffs
New England Revolution star Carles Gil has claimed the club 'don't deserve' to make this season's MLS Cup Playoffs. A 3-1 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday has left the Supporters' Shield holders ninth in the Eastern Conference, still only three points adrift of the Columbus Crew in seventh but having played a game more than most of their rivals.
Toronto FC sign forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract
Toronto FC have signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown MLS contract through 2025 with an option for a further year. The 18-year-old signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the club's affiliate side, Toronto FC II, in May, going on to notch four goals and five assists in 14 appearances during the development league's inaugural season.
NYCFC hope to 'reset' their season in Campeones Cup, says Cushing
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing is hoping to use Wednesday's Campeones Cup clash with Atlas as a chance to 'reset' his side's crumbling season. The reigning MLS Cup champions go head-to-head with Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones at Yankee Stadium on a run of just one win and five points in their last 10 matches.
Robin Fraser praises Colorado Rapids mentality after vital win vs Whitecaps
After going six games without a win, the Colorado Rapids had absolutely no margin for error against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Things got even worse when, after just nine minutes, Brian White put the 'Caps into a 1-0 lead. With fragile confidence and their MLS Cup Playoffs hopes draining away, the Rapids could have easily thrown in the towel at that point.
Gonzalo Pineda credits Atlanta United mental strength following Purata-inspired win
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has credited the mental strength of his players following their crucial 4-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
The all-time top goalscorers in MLS history
Kei Kamara scored his 133rd MLS regular-season goal against Nashville SC, but where does he stand in the league's all-time top marksmen?
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Barcelona set to wear controversial white away kit for 2023/24 season
Barcelona look likely to wear an all white away kit for 2023/24 - causing controversy because of the similarities to Real Madrid.
Jesus Ferreira ready to be USMNT's starter at World Cup, insists FC Dallas head coach
FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez believes striker Jesus Ferreira is ready to spearhead the United States Men's National Team's attack at the upcoming World Cup. Ferreira delivered a brace in Dallas' 2-1 win over LAFC on Saturday, taking his total for the season to 18 goals in MLS play - fourth in the MLS Golden Boot race.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
MLS successful dribbles: 2022 season
Keep track of the top 10 dribblers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
