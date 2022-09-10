Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas at West Virginia

It's another early conference game, and the Jayhawks are looking to show just how improved they are tonight in Morgantown against the Mountaineers.

It's the first in-conference matchup in the Big 12 this year, as the Kansas Jayhawks and West Virginia Mountaineers face off in Morgantown, WV for sole possession of the lead in the conference standings. The Jayhawks are coming off a dominant win against Tennessee Tech, while West Virginia is trying to bounce back after a tough loss on a late interception returned for a touchdown against Pittsburgh.

Today will be the 12th meeting between the Jayhawks and the Mountaineers. Kansas is 1-10 against West Virginia, including 0-6 in Morgantown and 0-1 under Head coach Lance Liepold. The only Kansas win in the series came on November 16, 2013 in Lawrence.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Saturday, September 10th, 5:00 p.m. CST

Morgantown, WV: Milan Puskar Stadium (60.000)

TV: ESPN+

- Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Forrest Conoly (Analyst), Tori Petry (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline)

SIRIUS: Channel 381, 971 (SXM App)

The Numbers

Kansas: 1-0

West Virginia: 0-1

Line: WVU -14

O/U: 60

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Game Coverage

Wednesday Walkthrough: Press conference summary and looking ahead to West Virginia

Expected Depth Chart

Three keys against West Virginia

West Virginia Preview

Game Predictions from the Blue Wings Rising

Listen to the preview episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast with Brandon Phoenix.

Fun Facts

Kansas is looking for it's first 2-0 start since 2011, and it's first win in a Big 12 opener since 2009.

The Jayhawks are facing West Virginia in back-to-back conference games, as they ended last season with a close 34-28 loss on Senior Day.

Devin Neal had 108 yards and two touchdowns on just 4 carries last week. That was the first 105+ yard, 2 TD performance since 2016.