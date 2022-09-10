ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Feel the Beat’ at Explora Adult Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is known as the children’s museum and science center but now they have an event for the adults. Explora will be hosting September Adult Night, the event will take place on September 16 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Attendees can check out a silent disco, breaking dancing crew, and a performance from the Navy Jazz Band. Individuals will also get a chance to check out some HAM radios and telescope viewing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students with ID and military. Explora will also have all its exhibits open to visitors. To learn more, visit https://www.explora.us/.
The Funny Fiesta is back

The Funny Fiesta is back in Albuquerque for its third year, starting this Friday. This year it’s featuring 70 performances from all over the country including improv, drag queens, burlesque, poetry, music, and more. This Fiesta will span over 20 different events, so whether you go for one show...
Your guide to the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta begins on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 9. Organizers are planning a huge event to celebrate the big anniversary. Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Balloon Fiesta. Where is Balloon Fiesta?. How do I get there?. If you want...
9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining

When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque

Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
Discounted tickets to BioPark, museums with EBT card

SNAP recipients in Albuquerque can now get free or discounted admission to the BioPark and city of Albuquerque museums. The Department of Arts and Culture has announced those with an EBT card can purchase up to six tickets to the Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum and the BioPark. BioPark tickets will be discounted to $3 for […]
Albuquerque neighborhood on the lookout for peacock poachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is someone stealing peacocks off the streets of Albuquerque? Fliers are going up in a North Valley neighborhood where the birds have roamed free for years, asking everyone to be on the lookout for peacock poachers. Down along Matthew Avenue, just off Rio Grande, you’ll...
Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It could make a great Jack-O-Lantern. Weighing in at more than 500 lbs, a pumpkin is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair. The family responsible for growing the gigantic gourd believes they may have broken a New Mexico record. It’s a 560 lbs pumpkin, and it’s captivating visitors at this year’s State Fair.
Haynes Outdoor Pool has gone to the dogs

(Story, audio by Garrison Wells/Observer) If you’re human, this story isn’t for you. Haynes Pool at Haynes Community Park in Rio Rancho Saturday was the place to be. There were Huskies, Labs, Standard Poodles, just about every kind of pooch at this pool party. Splashing dogs. Barking dogs. Happy dogs.
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Animal Welfare reminds you to get your pet vaccinated

If you want to get a pet, it’s important to remember that they need vaccinations. Animal Welfare says animals need certain vaccinations. A puppy or kitten needs their first shot when they are 6-8 weeks old. Then they will need one every 3-4 weeks until they have three or four vaccines. Once the puppy or kitten is about four months old they will need their rabies vaccine.
‘100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’ Released

100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’, 3rd Edition by Ashley M. Biggers has been released. Courtesy/Reedy Press. LOUIS, MO—Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of their newest guidebook, ‘100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’, 3rd Edition by Ashley M. Biggers.
Comfort is key at new Nob Hill eatery

Comfort is key at new Nob Hill eatery, a new restaurant on 3619 Copper NE. Although Danielle’s late grandmother can’t see the opening, her recipe will live on – repurposed as a meatball sub. “I wish she was here,” Danielle said. “She would be an amazing little...
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
