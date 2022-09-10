Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this […]
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
KRQE News 13
‘Feel the Beat’ at Explora Adult Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is known as the children’s museum and science center but now they have an event for the adults. Explora will be hosting September Adult Night, the event will take place on September 16 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Attendees can check out a silent disco, breaking dancing crew, and a performance from the Navy Jazz Band. Individuals will also get a chance to check out some HAM radios and telescope viewing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students with ID and military. Explora will also have all its exhibits open to visitors. To learn more, visit https://www.explora.us/.
KOAT 7
EBT card holders will receive free or reduced tickets to the ABQ BioPark and museums
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque will offer free or reduced tickets to those who are enrolled in New Mexico's SNAP program. Those who have an EBT card are eligible to purchase a maximum of six discounted tickets for the ABQ BioPark. Admission to the Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum will be free.
KRQE News 13
The Funny Fiesta is back
The Funny Fiesta is back in Albuquerque for its third year, starting this Friday. This year it’s featuring 70 performances from all over the country including improv, drag queens, burlesque, poetry, music, and more. This Fiesta will span over 20 different events, so whether you go for one show...
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
The 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta begins on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 9. Organizers are planning a huge event to celebrate the big anniversary. Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Balloon Fiesta. Where is Balloon Fiesta?. How do I get there?. If you want...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining
When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque
Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
Discounted tickets to BioPark, museums with EBT card
SNAP recipients in Albuquerque can now get free or discounted admission to the BioPark and city of Albuquerque museums. The Department of Arts and Culture has announced those with an EBT card can purchase up to six tickets to the Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum and the BioPark. BioPark tickets will be discounted to $3 for […]
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood on the lookout for peacock poachers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is someone stealing peacocks off the streets of Albuquerque? Fliers are going up in a North Valley neighborhood where the birds have roamed free for years, asking everyone to be on the lookout for peacock poachers. Down along Matthew Avenue, just off Rio Grande, you’ll...
KRQE News 13
Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It could make a great Jack-O-Lantern. Weighing in at more than 500 lbs, a pumpkin is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair. The family responsible for growing the gigantic gourd believes they may have broken a New Mexico record. It’s a 560 lbs pumpkin, and it’s captivating visitors at this year’s State Fair.
rrobserver.com
Haynes Outdoor Pool has gone to the dogs
(Story, audio by Garrison Wells/Observer) If you’re human, this story isn’t for you. Haynes Pool at Haynes Community Park in Rio Rancho Saturday was the place to be. There were Huskies, Labs, Standard Poodles, just about every kind of pooch at this pool party. Splashing dogs. Barking dogs. Happy dogs.
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
KRQE News 13
Animal Welfare reminds you to get your pet vaccinated
If you want to get a pet, it’s important to remember that they need vaccinations. Animal Welfare says animals need certain vaccinations. A puppy or kitten needs their first shot when they are 6-8 weeks old. Then they will need one every 3-4 weeks until they have three or four vaccines. Once the puppy or kitten is about four months old they will need their rabies vaccine.
ladailypost.com
‘100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’ Released
100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’, 3rd Edition by Ashley M. Biggers has been released. Courtesy/Reedy Press. LOUIS, MO—Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of their newest guidebook, ‘100 Things to Do in Albuquerque Before You Die’, 3rd Edition by Ashley M. Biggers.
rrobserver.com
Comfort is key at new Nob Hill eatery
Comfort is key at new Nob Hill eatery, a new restaurant on 3619 Copper NE. Although Danielle’s late grandmother can’t see the opening, her recipe will live on – repurposed as a meatball sub. “I wish she was here,” Danielle said. “She would be an amazing little...
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center holds 42nd annual art show, sale
A local cultural center is holding an annual
