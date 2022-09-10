Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Taste of Lincoln “Showcase” returns September 24th at Beermann Plaza
Lincoln, Calif.- The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce preparations are underway for the 20th annual Lincoln Showcase. Scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 6:30 to 10pm. This year the Taste of Lincoln will “Showcase” over 45 local restaurants, wineries and breweries from around the area. They...
KCRA.com
Hundreds take part in Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ninth annual Tower Bridge Dinner kicked off on Sunday night. It is a Farm-to-Fork event organized by Visit Sacramento. “We've been growing food here for well over 100 years. We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country, so this celebrates the farmers, this celebrates the chefs, this celebrates our food scene in Sacramento, and it's always a great party,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.
rosevilletoday.com
Free Senior Health Fair this Saturday at Wyndham Sacramento Hotel
Sacramento, Calif. – The eighth Senior Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at the Wyndham Sacramento Hotel off Hwy 80 at Madison. The event features exhibits to make the lives of senior citizens happier, healthier and longer. Over 60 booths will cover an array of approaches to the various health and financial concerns of older Americans. The event is free to the public.
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!
Sexy as they are, they just do not mature in the Sacramento Valley. Even before the weather warmed up (I mean year around) I have never been able to get a Brussels Sprout to develop. Neither has anyone that I know, past or present in the valley. These are marine climate plants, Salinas area, Greenfield, Gilroy, Monterey (when I lived there) and I know your asking why, who likes them? In fact the Santa Cruz Brussels Sprout festival was canned in 1993 due to lack of interest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eyeofthetigernews.com
Snack Bar Renovation Later than Expected
The Hanson Field snack bar had gone years without any renovations or maintenance. But now Roseville will get an entirely new snack bar for the stadium. These changes were initially planned to be implemented several months back, but due to constraints they have been forced to mainly focus their progress in September.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill has scorched 78 square miles to date, 2,400 battle blaze
Mosquito Fire has already torched 78 square miles, 18 percent contained. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 49,761 acres (~78 sq miles) and has threatened thousands of structures. Foresthill and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground
Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
gratefulweb.com
Aftershock Set Times & Onsite Experiences Announced
There are just a few weeks left until the West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 6-9, 2022 for its 10th anniversary event. Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents are pleased to announce the music set times, additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the popular event that returns bigger than ever this year, expanding to four full days (after a half 4th day in 2021) and adding a 4th music stage to host a lineup of over 90 bands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
luxury-houses.net
Custom Designed Modern Mediterranean Home in Loomis with A Resort Style Backyard Comes to The Market at $5.9 Million
The Home in Loomis, a modern Mediterranean hidden with high end finishes jewel and a resort style backyard including multiple zones for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Rutherford Canyon Rd, Loomis, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bondaruk (Phone: 916-862-1748) at RE/MAX Gold El Dorado Hills for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Loomis.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Big Trees Grove at risk from Mosquito Fire?
Giant Sequoia Trees in Placer County in path of fire. Tucked off the beaten path in Tahoe National Forest just off Mosquito Ridge Road lies one of Placer County’s lesser known treasures. Big Trees Grove, considered the northernmost reach of the Giant Sequoias, has been estimated to be quietly growing over this part of Placer County for 500 plus years.
New evacuation order issued for Stumpy Meadows area as Mosquito Fire flares up
PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire flared up in size Tuesday, spreading towards the town of Foresthill where an intensive firefight kept the fire from reaching structures. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe fire is now estimated to be 50,330 acres in size and is 25% contained. There are 3,052 people battling the fire, officials said Tuesday night. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, 46 structures, comprised of 25 single structures and 21 minor structures have burned. There have been 5,976 people evacuated from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interstate 80 reduced to one lane each direction near Gold Run in Placer County due to Dutch Fire
6:45 p.m. update: Interstate 80 is reduced to one lane in each direction from 1.8 miles east of Gold Run to Alta in Placer County due to the Dutch Fire. The Dutch Fire had burned 25 acres and was at zero percent containment as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the latest update from Cal Fire. ...
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though. Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free. The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest
The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
Comments / 0