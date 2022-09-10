Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue report gas leak at Keyes, Lopas St.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak at the intersection of Keyes and Lopas Street prompted the response of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Tuesday. Crews asked the public to avoid the area as they worked on the leak. Officials on the station’s Facebook said crews were working at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
UPMATTERS
Lane closed on M-28 bridge beginning Wednesday
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work is requiring one-way traffic on the M-28 bridge over Sand River beginning on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT says one alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
spectrumnews1.com
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's first grassland climate adaptation site is a 'best case scenario' for mitigating climate change
For a four-person crew, managing 3,200 acres of property can be daunting. Add climate change to the mix, and it only complicates matters. Yet for Justin Nooker, a 32-year-old habitat biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a project of a lifetime. He's one of many partners working on implementing the state's first grassland climate adaptation site at the Rush Creek State Natural Area.
waupacanow.com
Breaking ground for splash pad
After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
wuwm.com
After deadly rabbit virus detected in Wisconsin, vets urge owners to vaccinate animals
Rabbit owners in Wisconsin may want to get their pets vaccinated because a deadly and contagious virus has been detected in the state. It’s so devastating that some pet owners have dubbed it “rabbit ebola.” While the virus is often fatal to both pet and wild rabbits, it doesn’t affect humans or other animal species.
whby.com
ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah project moves into new phase
NEENAH, Wis–The expansion and modernization of the ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah is moving into another phase. Crews are beginning work on surgical areas and operating rooms. The emergency department at the hospital will remain in operation. Some other services will be relocated. The 100-million dollar project got underway back...
