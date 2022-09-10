ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue report gas leak at Keyes, Lopas St.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak at the intersection of Keyes and Lopas Street prompted the response of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Tuesday. Crews asked the public to avoid the area as they worked on the leak. Officials on the station’s Facebook said crews were working at the...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Lane closed on M-28 bridge beginning Wednesday

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work is requiring one-way traffic on the M-28 bridge over Sand River beginning on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT says one alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's first grassland climate adaptation site is a 'best case scenario' for mitigating climate change

For a four-person crew, managing 3,200 acres of property can be daunting. Add climate change to the mix, and it only complicates matters. Yet for Justin Nooker, a 32-year-old habitat biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a project of a lifetime. He's one of many partners working on implementing the state's first grassland climate adaptation site at the Rush Creek State Natural Area.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Breaking ground for splash pad

After years of planning, the construction of the splash pad at Swan Park is underway. People involved with the project tossed the first few shovels of dirt during a rainy groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Sept. 12. Parked nearby was a Faulks Brothers excavator ready to move dirt by the ton. The...
WAUPACA, WI
whby.com

ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah project moves into new phase

NEENAH, Wis–The expansion and modernization of the ThedaCare Medical Center Neenah is moving into another phase. Crews are beginning work on surgical areas and operating rooms. The emergency department at the hospital will remain in operation. Some other services will be relocated. The 100-million dollar project got underway back...
NEENAH, WI

