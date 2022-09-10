ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. ( WDTN ) — Officer Seara Burton continues her fight surrounded by friends and family, including occasional visits from her K-9 partner Brev.

Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures

K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.

K-9 Brev leads the way at an Honor Walk held for Officer Seara Burton in Miami Valley Hospital on Sept. 1.

There are no changes to report on Officer Burton’s condition, the update states.

The 28-year-old officer was shot in the line of duty on August 10 while responding to a narcotic-related traffic stop with her K-9 partner Brev.

Court documents state that Brev detected narcotics on 47-year-old Phillip Lee ‘s scooter. This was followed by a shootout that left Officer Burton in critical condition.

Burton was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she spent three weeks fighting for her life, before being transferred to her current location in Richmond.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a prior statement that her K-9 partner Brev is currently living with another Richmond police officer.

“He is currently being cared for by one of our Investigators that is a former K-9 handler,” Britt said. He is in excellent hands and is being cared for in the best possible way.”

A Texas Roadhouse fundraiser is being held in Richmond for Officer Burton’s family on Sept. 14.

Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana

On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
WSB Radio

Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED ON SOUTH 6th IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of reports of shots fired in Richmond late Tuesday night. One report came from the area of the 300 block of South 10th at just before midnight. That report was unfounded. But, another report from near South 6th and P Street just before that was legitimate. Scanner traffic indicates that there were bullet holes in at least one vehicle and shell casings were recovered. Officers were reviewing video from nearby security cameras. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
1017thepoint.com

LUMINARIES LINE CITY BUILDING; OFFICER'S CONDITION UNCHANGED

(Richmond, IN)--On Monday night, a group of people went to the Richmond City Building to help with luminaries that now line the sidewalk in front of the police vehicle of Officer Seara Burton. According to RPD, there has been no change in her condition in the last 24 hours. There is also still no posted extradition hearing time for her accused shooter, Phillip Lee. While at the city building Monday night, participant Josh Dyer snapped this incredible picture of the luminaries with a deep blue sky in the background.
WDTN

Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen

On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5

Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
WISH-TV

Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
1017thepoint.com

MAN KILLED ON WAYNE COUNTY FARM

(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
