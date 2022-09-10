ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash. According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick...
OGUNQUIT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Antique#Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine

Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river

HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
HARPSWELL, ME
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located

1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
KITTERY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 12, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street. A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He...
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland

Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years

PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
WEARE, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy