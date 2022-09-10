Read full article on original website
One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit
OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash. According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick...
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Riverside towns in Maine mark 50 years under Clean Water Act
RUMFORD, Maine — Pete Didisheim, interim CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, met us next to the mighty Kennebec River in Augusta on a warm September morning. October 18 will mark 50 years since the Clean Water Act became law at a time when America’s waterways faced a crisis.
Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river
HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
UPDATE: Missing Kittery, Maine, Woman Located
1 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said Susan Hayes has been safely located. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old Kittery woman who is believed to have wandered away on foot from her home on Tuesday morning. Susan Hayes' husband said he woke up around 5:30 a.m....
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
'I checked myself for bullet holes' | Portland's Wharf Street shooting sends two to hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf St. shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation
AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 12, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street. A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He...
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day . Ed came to our Ask the I-Team event in...
Newcastle farmer gives out thousands of free flower bouquets to spread joy
NEWCASTLE, Maine — Veggies to Table is a nonprofit farm in Newcastle that grows organic produce and flowers. A large portion of the farm's products are donated to community members experiencing food insecurity. Erica Berman runs the farm with her husband. So far this year, she has assembled and...
Old Port shooting becomes latest incident in recent wave of violent crime
PORTLAND, Maine — A shooting early Monday morning in Portland's Old Port District becomes the seventh shooting over the last couple weeks, police said. The bar had closed just after 1 a.m. Monday when police said a man and a woman were shot multiple times on Wharf Street. Authorities...
Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years
PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
