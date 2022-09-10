Health department issues warning for LA County beaches after rain

Santa Monica Beach. | Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Sauber/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said people should be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

“Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall,” the department said. “Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.”

The advisory for local beaches is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.