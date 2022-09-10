ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health department issues warning for LA County beaches after rain

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOzyU_0hqBLI6C00
Santa Monica Beach. | Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Sauber/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said people should be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

“Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall,” the department said. “Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.”

The advisory for local beaches is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CBS LA

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
foxla.com

Masking policies in LA County could start to ease soon

LOS ANGELES - Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county averaged...
Dozens of vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide

Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving mud reportedly pushed vehicles across...
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
CBS LA

Flood Watch in effect as Tropical Storm Kay approaches from Baja California

As Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is helping to end the punishing heat wave broiling Southern California, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the region. The Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday evening for Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Mountains, and the Ventura County Mountains.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.Kay pushed clouds and some rain into Southern California, but it's unclear how big the storm's impact will be because it's expected to weaken as it moves north.Showers and...
COVID rates, hospitalizations decline in Orange County

The number of COVID patients in Orange County hospitals has declined slightly to 189 with 26 of those patients in intensive care, according to the latest state data. Those numbers released Friday came after officials announced that Orange County’s coronavirus test positivity rates declined during the past week, and hospitalizations also dropped, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced.
