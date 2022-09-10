ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC halftime update: Tar Heels lead at break

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

The UNC football program finds itself in a bit of a dogfight in Atlanta, battling Georgia State here in Week 2.

UNC was able to get up early in the game as Drake Maye found Kamari Morales on third down for a 55-yard touchdown. UNC jumped out to that 7-0 lead but then had two three-and-outs on their next offensive possessions, allowing the Panthers to stay in the game.

Georgia State would get a field goal early to cut the lead to 7-3 before the Tar Heels scored two more touchdowns to push it to 21-7. D.J. Jones found the end zone from seven yards out and then on the next possession, Maye hit Kobe Paysour for a 14-yard touchdown to push the lead 21-3.

The Panthers got another score late in the second quarter on a touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-10. They had another chance with great field position at the Tar Heels 35 with just over a minute to go before the break but the drive stalled on a big third-down sack and then a blocked field goal.

UNC is lucky this game isn’t closer and a big second half is going to be needed if they want to come out of this one at 3-0.

