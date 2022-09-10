ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos Javonte Williams to split with Melvin Gordon

By Richard Adkins
 3 days ago

Former North Carolina Tar Heel running back Javonte Williams is preparing to be a starter for the Denver Broncos going into his second season.

After an impressive rookie year, Williams has already created a name for himself, and should play a big role in the Broncos’ offense. Last season Williams played behind halfback Melvin Gordon, yet both shared the same workload, each having 203 carries on the season.

Williams will lead the charge this year of the two-headed monster running back duo, with the split still playing a factor . Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke with the media before their week one matchup about the running back situation.

“I have always been a true believer that you have to roll with the hot hand,” Hackett said. “I think they are going to be great compliments to each other; if both of them are hot, you gotta keep feeding them.”

Even with Williams splitting carries again this season, do not be surprised if he eclipses over 1,000 yards. Last year on 203 carries, Williams finished with 903 yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Tar Heel also succeeded in receiving back with 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Williams will be in action Monday when the Denver Broncos travel to Seattle for a meeting with the Seahawks.

