ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

A judge just allowed this evidence into trial of Caldwell cop investigated by FBI

By Rachel Spacek
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toCAL_0hqBKeHr00

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can tell a jury that a Caldwell police officer showed colleagues a video of him punching a handcuffed detainee .

But the judge also ruled in the officer’s favor by throwing out evidence prosecutors wanted to include about a previous instance when the officer used force when detaining another person.

Visiting Wyoming U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled Friday on what evidence could be admitted in the upcoming trial of Joey Hoadley, a Caldwell officer for over 20 years. Hoadley faces four criminal charges.

Prosecutors wanted to include evidence of five instances where Hoadley used force against people he was arresting in Caldwell and one instance where Hoadley showed fellow officers a video of him using force on someone he was arresting.

Hoadley and his lawyer wanted to include the criminal history of one person Hoadley struck and evidence of Hoadley’s character.

Skavdahl said the jury could consider evidence from prosecutors that Hoadley showed colleagues the video of him punching the handcuffed detainee. The judge said the government is trying to prove that Hoadley intimidated a lower officer to prevent the officer from reporting anything negative about Hoadley, and the lower officer was present during the video .

Hoadley’s lawyer, Charles F. Peterson, did not want the evidence of the video admitted .

Prosecutors’ case against Hoadley stems from an incident in 2017 when officers responded to a call from the home of a man identified only as B.H. Prosecutors said Hoadley punched B.H. while arresting him. Peterson said B.H. is lying.

Peterson wanted to include B.H.’s 2022 conviction for committing battery on his girlfriend in 2021. Skavdahl said the jury could consider that conviction but nothing more about the battery.

Prosecutors wanted to include another incident where they allege Hoadley shoved and struck a person identified as K.W., but the judge ruled that the jury could not consider that.

Skavadhl also ruled that neither Hoadley nor prosecutors could introduce evidence about the character of anyone involved.

Hoadley faces one count of willfully depriving another person of rights under the color of law, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation, one count of witness intimidation; and one court of record destruction.

He is scheduled to stand trial starting Sept. 19 in the James A. McClure Federal Building.

Ex-Caldwell cop allegedly bragged about ‘punching’ detainee in the head to other officers

Family claims police used excessive force against a man shot by officers last year

Comments / 9

Don Kenyon
3d ago

once a piece of Dirt, always a piece of Dirt. he's been a menace to Coldwell for years. hopefully he gets what is coming to him.

Reply(1)
10
Jason Cannady
3d ago

the reason his attorney doesn't want that evidence is that it could prove that he's guilty. they don't want the truth coming out.

Reply
8
Ryan Vanlue
3d ago

I shoulda sued Canyon County for beating on me after I was arrested and slamming me against the vechile and also being disabled

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Federal Building
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Washington police officer found guilty of raping two 911 callers

A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported. He was found not guilty of another second-degree rape charge, and unlawful...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
220
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy