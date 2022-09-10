Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Manatee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Bayshore Gardens and Oneco. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:23:00 Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, Anasco and Rincon, and northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 6 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern coasts of St. Thomas and St. John.
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:23:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below on Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and westward through northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Minnesota Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...St Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a half mile or less in dense fog and smoke. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Visibility may change drastically over short distances.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a half mile or less in dense fog and smoke. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Visibility may change drastically over short distances.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Darke, Mercer, Preble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Darke; Mercer; Preble DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving over the advisory area. Low visibilty will persist through about 10am and slowly improve through the morning hours.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog has started to clear quickly with the sunrise this morning. Some pockets of low visibility are possible...especially in low lying areas and along creeks and rivers. Conditions will improve quickly after 9 am EDT.
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
High Wind Watch issued for Central Aleutians, Western Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-16 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Aleutians; Western Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts up to 90 mph possible. * WHERE...Western and Central Aleutians. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Typhoon Merbok will transition to an extra- tropical low pressure system and is expected to intensify as it moves from the Northwest Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea from Thursday to Saturday. Initially, winds will be south to southwest out ahead of the low, then switch to the west as the low passes to the north. Some uncertainty remains regarding the exact track and intensity. The latest forecast shows the core of the strongest winds in an area between Attu Island to Adak with the strongest winds peaking early Friday morning. The winds should begin to slowly diminish through the day Friday.
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida...Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Charlton and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 04:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following areas, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across central Mohave County through Wednesday evening. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Ferry, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ferry; Stevens FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Ferry and Stevens. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage, recent burn scars, and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving thunderstorms may bring localized heavy downpours through the day and into the evening - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain This Morning Thunderstorms will continue across Central and Southern Aroostook County this morning. Thunderstorms will contain heavy rainfall and produce frequent lightning. Standing water on roadways may impact driving conditions. Please turn on headlights and give plenty of time for travel.
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 04:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead area through late Wednesday afternoon. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Okanogan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okanogan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the following county, Okanogan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage, recent burn scars, and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving thunderstorms may bring localized heavy downpours through the day and into the evening - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
