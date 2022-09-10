Read full article on original website
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Mo' Better Blues Services Impressive Vegan Chicken in HoustonLia Jane JohnsonHouston, TX
New Houston brewpub showcases beer legend's brews and German-style eats in peaceful bayou locale
A new brewery with a picturesque location and recipes developed by a craft beer legend is coming to Houston this fall. Black Page Brewing will open next month in the Near Northside neighborhood at 210 Glen Park St. To help create Black Page's German-style lagers and American ales, co-founders Anthony...
Houston hip-hop king Bun B takes over UH stadium with Trill Burgers, art, and special performance
Given his non-stop nationwide travels, a local performance by Houston’s hip-hop legend Bun B is a rare treat. That fact wasn’t lost on a University of Houston crowd and fans of the Bayou City’s unofficial mayor, who witnessed yet another H-Town Takeover as the Trill OG took over TDECU Stadium for a special, private celebration.
Lady Gaga takes adoring Houston Little Monsters to the edge of glory in dazzling Minute Maid Park concert
Global pop sensation, Academy and Grammy Award-winner, fashionista, modern day provocateur, and downright talented artist, Lady Gaga brought her acclaimed Chromatica Ball tour to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13 and took fans on a thrill ride of lights and sound. It’s been a long five years since Stefani...
Red-hot Houston crowd revs up posh Porsche palace's grand opening
The highly anticipated opening of an luxurious automotive and lifestyle brand’s landmark locale recently revved up Houston’s social season. More than 500 partiers and car enthusiasts joined Dr. Kjell Gruner, president of Porsche North America, and Sonic Automotive CEO Dave Smith and president Jeff Dyke to pack the posh new Porsche River Oaks.
Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000
The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District. Most intriguing of all,...
Veteran Houston restaurateur shakes up downtown with new tequila-fueled Mexican destination
Downtown office workers will soon have a new happy hour option serving Houstonians' favorite spirit. Real Agave opens this Wednesday, September 14, on the first floor of 1100 Louisiana St. As its name implies, Real Agave is a bar and lounge devoted to tequila and other agave spirits along with...
New craft beer bar taps into Rice University's Midtown innovation district
Innovative Houstonians will soon have a place to collaborate over a beer or two. Second Draught opens Monday, September 12 inside The Ion, Rice University's new innovation district in Midtown. Customers will be able to select from 18 beers taps that draw upon Houston's community of 70-plus craft beer breweries...
The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
The 11 best sports bars in Houston for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Houston fine dining destination marches onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene
The knock on the vibe dining trend — that is, restaurants that incorporate nightclub elements such as bottle service and DJs — is that the “vibe” is more important than the “dining.” It’s not necessarily true that creating a high energy atmosphere can’t coexist with delivering high quality, well-executed food, but experience usually trumps eating.
10 vivid and eye-catching Septmeber art events no Houstonian should miss
September brings a festival of art — a Fotofest that is — as the biannual celebration of the art of photography spreads across the city. Even galleries and museums not specifically a part of Fotofest have their art eye on photography. Beyond all the photo festivities, the month...
New Houston app is your passport to tasty deals and fave restaurants
If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve. Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston saddled with 10th highest inflation rate in U.S., says new study
By now everyone has heard plenty about the nine-letter word that’s on everybody’s mind these days — inflation. This reflects a rise in prices, for everything from gas and groceries and cars to health care, coupled with a decline in buying power. In August, the U.S. inflation...
Houston Symphony soars into new season with spectacular 'cirque' starring high-flying performers
Houstonians who can’t get enough of high-flying aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, balancers, and jugglers — all of whom are accompanied by soaring symphonic sounds — are in luck this weekend. The Houston Symphony opens the always-popular 2022-23 Bank of America POPS Series with Cirque de la Symphonie,...
Globally renowned cultural festival returns to Houston with top stars of food, literature, politics, and more
A cutting-edge and star-studded arts and cultural festival is making a triumphant in-person comeback. JLF Houston, the local iteration of the global Jaipur Literature Festival (held annually in Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan state) returns to Asia Society on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 with tasty events, provocative panel discussions, and even debates surrounding today’s most pressing issues.
Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant delivers signature WTF faves and boozy beverages to Memorial
A Dallas-based chain known for its gourmet tacos is coming to Memorial. Velvet Taco will open its seventh Houston-area location on October 3. For those unfamiliar, Velvet Taco serves an eclectic menu in a lively, fast-casual environment. Instead of limiting itself to traditional Mexican-inspired fillings, the menu offers a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day. The restaurant keeps things lively with its WTF, a weekly taco feature that's only served for seven days before it changes.
Long-awaited Houston noise ordinance aimed at noisiest bars and clubs finally goes into effect
Officials from the City of Houston held a press conference to discuss the new noise ordinance that went into effect Tuesday, September 7. As CultureMap previously reported, the ordinance was passed in May and is a welcome relief for residents of the Washington Corridor who have been urging officials for years that something needed to be done about the noisy bars in the neighborhood.
Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant suddenly shutters despite celebrated comeback
---- A beloved Bellaire burger joint's reopening plans have been scuttled, at least for now. Bellaire Broiler Burger closed over the weekend. In a message posted to social media, the restaurant said the closure stemmed from "circumstances beyond our control." Reached by CultureMap for comment, restaurateur Jason Scheinthal declined to specify the specifics of those unnamed circumstances.
Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park. 2....
