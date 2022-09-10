‘Be like Guy if you can, live your life:’ Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner laid to rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last week Action News Jax was updated about the passing of popular restaurant owner Sarunyu Boosanong also known as Guy. Guy was in the ICU unresponsive for over 2 months after a Father’s day dip in his swimming pool that turned tragic.

Today, Guy’s closest family and friends will celebrate his life and legacy.

Those who loved friended and admired Sarunyu will say goodbye for the last time. Sarunyu’s wife says he was a great husband, father and friend who will be missed.

“We’re doing okay, we have good support, it’s been a long battle,” says Bukum.

Sarunyu Boosanong better known as Guy to the Jacksonville Beach community was laid to rest today. His wife Naphat Bukum says she and the family are doing okay.

“Be like Guy if you can, live your life, be kind, think about others before yourself and be happy,” says Bukum.

The Boosanong family says today they want to focus on the positives, which is why they’ve asked everyone to wear white or something bright. They’ve also asked people to donate to the “Be like Guy” Go Fund Me. It will benefit kids suffering from neurological traumas and disorders.

The Boosanong family got the idea from Guy’s best friend who is a neurosurgeon in Thailand. Bukum tells me Guy’s best friend helped her understand what was going on with her husband while he was being hospitalized. After that Bukum says it just made since to help someone else in need because that is what Guy would have wanted.

“There’s a lot of children in Thailand who don’t have access to health care or essential treatment, and I felt like we should do that. We can help,” says Bukum.

As of right now “Be like Guy” has raised over $29,000 of its $250,000 goal.

Carrying on his legacy Guy leaves behind his restaurant, Buddha Thai Bistro which his strong and beautiful wife Naphat will make sure lives on. Guy also leaves behind 3 adorable sons.

“The little one, he’s only 2 months old. He’s pretty easy and Kingston is 6 years old, he’s handling it pretty well, he understands what is happening. The 2-year-old, he doesn’t know much,” says Bukum.

Guy passed away last week after a tragic fall in his swimming pool back on Father’s day of this year. That fall landed Guy in the ICU unresponsive for 74 days. According to an MRI, Guy was suffering from a spinal cord injury and severe brain damage.

Nahphat says what she wants most as she and her family make it through this hard time is for people to see the bright side of any difficult time every day.

For more information on the “Be like Guy” Go Fund Me please click here.