ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Eight arrested in $2.3 million human smuggling operation

HOUSTON – The Department of Justice announced the arrests of eight people in a $2.3 million human smuggling operation across four states, including Texas, on Tuesday. Court documents show the migrants paid the smugglers roughly $8,000 to get to the United States from Columbia, Guatemala, and Mexico. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

LOS ANGELES – Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Nassau County, NY
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy