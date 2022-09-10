Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
sneakernews.com
The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green
The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
sneakernews.com
“Gym Red” Chenille Swooshes Animate This Nike Dunk High
The late Peter Moore changed the sneaker industry when he designed the Nike Dunk High in 1985 as the model has become part of the cultural zeitgeist over the last several decades. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in an eye-catching ensemble coupling bold “Gym Red” with vibrant “Yellow Ochre” for...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Mesh Panels Give This Nike Air Force 1 Low A Breath Of Fresh Air
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has made a name for itself in part for its versatility and expansive style catalog. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in an off-white ensemble complete with breathable mesh panels across the toe, mid-foot and tongue. Shades of white...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
NBA・
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color In The Nike Dunk Low
Humble beginnings have since skyrocketed to one of the most sought after lifestyle silhouettes on the market. As the sun begins to set sooner, The Swoosh is continuing to tap into the Nike Dunk’s immense popularity, beginning to dress it in a medley of cooled, Fall-friendly offerings as seen in the Navy and Dark Teal combination that treats the latest proposition of the Dunk Low.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
sneakernews.com
Cloudy Greys Play An Accenting Role On The New Balance 650
Creative Director Teddy Santis and New Balance remained relatively reserved throughout the Summer months in regards to their revitalized and streamlined high-top basketball silhouette from 1980. For its third installment since being remastered last July, the latest slate of New Balance 650’s mimics the four original colorways found on the Aimé Leon Dore 550’s, this time around void of an aged-white midsole opting for a clean white aesthetic throughout.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Dresses Up In A Peaches And Cream Colorway
As is expected of one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, the Dunk Low continues to unveil a handful of make-ups every week. And alongside a navy and teal pair, today’s batch includes a colorway visually akin to peaches and cream. Echoing the two-toned look signature to the silhouette,...
sneakernews.com
Nike Unveils The Air Max Scorpion, Among Its First Sneakers Developed Entirely During The Pandemic
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, but its impact is still present. Today, NIKE, Inc. officially unveiled the Air Max Scorpion, its boldest design cushioned by visible Air units and the first to be developed entirely during the pandemic. Traditionally, the development of a new...
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
sneakernews.com
This New Balance 550 Channels “Marquette” Colors
The New Balance 550 debuted in 1989 but found its footing in late 2020 with the help of Teddy Santis. As it continues to develop an identity of its own, the retro basketball silhouette keeps appearing in college-friendly styles. Reminiscent of Aimé Leon Dore’s straightforward propositions, the newly-surfaced pair mostly...
sneakernews.com
A Metallic Rose Gold Finish Is Applied To This Women’s Exclusive Nike Air Huarache
After bringing out a multitude of classics and inline colorways throughout 2022, the Nike Air Huarache seems to be reserving itself for the inclusion of premium materials for the upcoming Fall season. The latter is applied to this women’s exclusive offering featuring a plush soft pink aesthetic. The light...
