ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man who hit and killed a moped driver on Selma-Low Moor Road in August 2021 while fleeing police was sentenced to time in prison Monday. According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney of Alleghany County, Michael Julian Wolfe, 26 of Clifton Forge, was sentenced to 40 years to be suspended after he serves an active sentence of 25 years for the charge of Second Degree Felony Murder. He was sentenced to five years, all suspended, for the charge of Felony Eluding.

