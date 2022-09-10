Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
One person displaced after Lynchburg fire early Sunday morning
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A homeowner is left displaced after an early morning fire in Lynchburg along Chadwick Drive. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company says were alerted at around 2 a.m. and that all residents were out of the building. An active fire was confirmed through the roof.
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along I-81N in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. is causing miles of delays Sunday evening. The crash was at mile marker 130.9, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. on I-81, at northbound mile marker 169. 60-year-old Randall Lucabaugh, of Bunker Hill, WV, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle north on...
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening. A state police spokesperson says there is no danger...
WDBJ7.com
Mistrial ruled in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County gas station explosion case has been ruled a mistrial. Tuesday, Phillip Westmoreland’s defense attorney, Rob Dean argued for a renewed motion to dismiss the four charges of involuntary manslaughter against his client. This comes after a jury failed to reach a...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seek help to find missing teen
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told police she often walks Lynchburg’s downtown area and was...
WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced for August 2021 murder of moped driver while fleeing police
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man who hit and killed a moped driver on Selma-Low Moor Road in August 2021 while fleeing police was sentenced to time in prison Monday. According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney of Alleghany County, Michael Julian Wolfe, 26 of Clifton Forge, was sentenced to 40 years to be suspended after he serves an active sentence of 25 years for the charge of Second Degree Felony Murder. He was sentenced to five years, all suspended, for the charge of Felony Eluding.
WDBJ7.com
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors. Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.
WDBJ7.com
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
WDBJ7.com
Dan River Middle School thanks local first responders during 9/11 ceremony
RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at our local schools are remembering 9/11. Dan River Middle School had a school assembly in the gym for their 9/11 Patriot Day. The ceremony was held to thank local first responders and remember the lives lost on 9/11. Students presented local fire, police, EMS, and military workers with medals to recognize their service.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. to launch new Downtown Ambassador Program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new initiative to help enhance downtown Roanoke is set to launch in a few days. It’s called the Downtown Ambassador Program. Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI) says the program is about having a clean, safe, and welcoming downtown. In about a week, you may see...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center offers tips to battle inflation and stay on budget
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center works to help families find ways to set a budget and stick to their financial goals through its free services. The center is a financial counseling program funded by the City of Roanoke and Freedom First Enterprises. Keri Garnett, with the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s public health leaders continue to monitor everything from COVID to West Nile Virus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders in Roanoke have a lot on their hands. During her virtual update Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said the COVID activity for the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts remained high but stable. Meanwhile, the district is continuing to offer the new bivalent booster shots, though Morrow said the uptake hasn’t been very large.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department hosting 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0 on September 24th. The race will start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters located at 1 Community Way in Danville. The department says the event is designed to promote healthy living...
