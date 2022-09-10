ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rustburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

One person displaced after Lynchburg fire early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A homeowner is left displaced after an early morning fire in Lynchburg along Chadwick Drive. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company says were alerted at around 2 a.m. and that all residents were out of the building. An active fire was confirmed through the roof.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
HURT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rustburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Rustburg, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. is causing miles of delays Sunday evening. The crash was at mile marker 130.9, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. on I-81, at northbound mile marker 169. 60-year-old Randall Lucabaugh, of Bunker Hill, WV, was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle north on...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Heating Oil#Traffic Accident#Ems#Concord Vfd#Aep
WDBJ7.com

Mistrial ruled in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County gas station explosion case has been ruled a mistrial. Tuesday, Phillip Westmoreland’s defense attorney, Rob Dean argued for a renewed motion to dismiss the four charges of involuntary manslaughter against his client. This comes after a jury failed to reach a...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police seek help to find missing teen

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told police she often walks Lynchburg’s downtown area and was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man sentenced for August 2021 murder of moped driver while fleeing police

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man who hit and killed a moped driver on Selma-Low Moor Road in August 2021 while fleeing police was sentenced to time in prison Monday. According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney of Alleghany County, Michael Julian Wolfe, 26 of Clifton Forge, was sentenced to 40 years to be suspended after he serves an active sentence of 25 years for the charge of Second Degree Felony Murder. He was sentenced to five years, all suspended, for the charge of Felony Eluding.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBJ7.com

75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
CALLANDS, VA
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dan River Middle School thanks local first responders during 9/11 ceremony

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at our local schools are remembering 9/11. Dan River Middle School had a school assembly in the gym for their 9/11 Patriot Day. The ceremony was held to thank local first responders and remember the lives lost on 9/11. Students presented local fire, police, EMS, and military workers with medals to recognize their service.
RINGGOLD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. to launch new Downtown Ambassador Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new initiative to help enhance downtown Roanoke is set to launch in a few days. It’s called the Downtown Ambassador Program. Downtown Roanoke Inc. (DRI) says the program is about having a clean, safe, and welcoming downtown. In about a week, you may see...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s public health leaders continue to monitor everything from COVID to West Nile Virus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders in Roanoke have a lot on their hands. During her virtual update Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said the COVID activity for the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts remained high but stable. Meanwhile, the district is continuing to offer the new bivalent booster shots, though Morrow said the uptake hasn’t been very large.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department hosting 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0 on September 24th. The race will start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters located at 1 Community Way in Danville. The department says the event is designed to promote healthy living...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy