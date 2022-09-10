ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

What’s new — and not new — in Southwest light rail auditor report

By MinnPost
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 3 days ago

The Southwest light rail transit project, also known as the Metro Green Line Extension, is rarely spoken of without the precursor “troubled.” As such, a report by the Office of Legislative Auditor ordered by a rare state House-Senate bipartisan agreement must carry the precursor “much-anticipated.”

Released last week and discussed Thursday by the House and Senate’s Legislative Audit Commission, the special review was something of a disappointment. Rather than follow the normal pattern of findings and recommendations, the review was instead an explanation of a lot that was already known about how the project’s budget and timeline expanded.

Judy Randall, the legislative auditor (a different office than State Auditor Julie Blaha), told the commission that the limited scope was intentional and that there is more to come.

“We have a team still working on a program evaluation and that’s still on the way. But we decided to do a special review to try to get some information out to members and the public as quickly as possible,” Randall said.

Of the nearly 20 questions posed by the Legislature , “we decided to pull out the ones we could answer the most quickly,” Randall said. “What is the budget? How has it changed? Who is paying for Southwest? What is the timeline, and how has it changed?”

In the report’s cover letter, the Office of the Legislative Auditor admitted to other limitations. “We did not evaluate whether cost overruns or cost delays were justified. We also did not evaluate the quality of project designs or engineering; the adequacy of the route-selection process; or whether different designs, engineering, or routes could have resulted in lower costs or fewer delays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UurzZ_0hqBIAvl00
Sources for the Southwest LRT Project Budget, March 2022. Source: Office of the Legislative Auditor, analysis of Metropolitan Council data

The project will connect the Target Field Station to Eden Prairie. The 14.5-mile line will include 16 new stations, two rail tunnels and six pedestrian tunnels. The Met Council estimates that it is 62 percent completed with a scheduled opening date of 2027.

Given the somewhat limited scope of this report, here’s a look at some of the things readers of the report didn’t learn, what they did and what is yet to come.

Four things we didn’t learn:

1. Any evidence of fraud or wrongdoing. Those expecting the Met Council to be blasted, or were hoping to see clear evidence of wrongdoing or fraud that could lead the project to be scrapped were likely disappointed. That doesn’t mean such evidence doesn’t exist in the project’s history, which was first approved in 2011 by the Federal Transit Administration. It is just that the auditors didn’t go there – at least not yet.

2. A lot of new information. Given the scope of the special review (it is specifically NOT called an audit which is a broader examination of a program), there isn’t all that much new. This report is the legislative auditor’s attempt to understand the long history of this project, including how the price tag doubled and the projected opening was extended by nine years.

3. How the project’s budget grew and how the project was delayed. We already knew from the Met Council back in January that the project budget has grown to $2.74 billion. That’s when the Met Council also revealed no identified source of money for the $534 million gap between the new budget and the available money. When announcing the new budget and timeline, the Met Council also projected the first paying riders won’t board trains until 2027. In fact, those admissions by the Met Council leadership turned up the fire under the council and the project and led to the request for the legislative auditor’s special report.

4. Why the budget grew, and the project’s timeline was delayed. The Met Council had already explained the main causes for the time and budget delays that the report describes in detail:

  • The long back and forth over whether freight lines through the corridor would be relocated, giving the entire space to light rail, or co-locating light rail and freight in the same narrow corridor.
  • The construction of the tunnels for light rail trains in the Kenilworth Corridor, tunnels made necessary by the decision to co-locate freight and passengers.
  • The demand by BNSF that if light rail was to share the right of way owned by the railroad, it would need to build a long, expensive wall meant to prevent collisions between light rail and freight trains if either train derailed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DscFp_0hqBIAvl00
Cumulative Cost of Change Orders by Month, March 2019 to April 2022. Source: Office of the Legislative Auditor, analysis of Metropolitan Council data

Four things we did learn:

1. The funding gap still exists. The report showed what the Met Council pointed out in January is still a problem. That is, no progress has been made to close the gap from earlier this year when the council staff pointed out a few sources for the first $80 million . Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said he is working on that question. “I am confident we will have an answer and will have it by the end of the year,” he said Thursday.

2. Met Council staff’s decisions contributed to increased costs. When the giant construction contract was put out for bid, two expensive pieces weren’t included: the barrier wall and a station at Eden Prairie Town Center that had been removed as a cost-cutting move and then put back after that city received a federal transportation grant and covered the difference with city funds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POzmv_0hqBIAvl00
The interior of the SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie. Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Council

Staff told the legislative auditor that neither was fully designed when the civil construction contract was put out for bid. Waiting for full design work would have delayed the bid process, and delays have always cost the project money. The costs of both were added later as change orders. Legislators like Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, have called that deceptive. Paying for known costs out of contingency funds – funds meant to cover unexpected costs – kept the budget artificially low, Dibble said.

3. The relationship between the Met Council and Hennepin County is sour. That isn’t a positive development because Hennepin County and the Hennepin County Regional Rail Authority (both of which have tax authority and are governed by the same seven commissioners) are the only sources of additional funds for the project. That’s because the federal contribution is generally frozen when funding agreements are signed.

When the Counties Transit Improvement Board, the five-county funder of regional transit projects, dissolved, Hennepin County undertook the obligations within the state’s largest county. The situation improved with the doubling of the county’s transportation sales tax. But that funding source covers the county contribution not just to SWLRT but also the Blue Line extension, operating costs for light rail within the county, bus rapid transit projects and the Northstar commuter rail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STwsI_0hqBIAvl00
Available Contingency Funds, July 2019 to February 2022. Source: Office of the Legislative Auditor, analysis of Metropolitan Council data

When the Met Council this spring sought a transfer of some pandemic-related federal funds from the county to the project, the county board of commissioners said no thanks.

“According to a Hennepin County official, the county would be unable to provide additional funding in Southwest LRT if doing so would impair the county’s ability to meet any of these other commitments,” the legislative auditor’s report stated.

4. The Met Council remains all in. Zelle said the council remains convinced Southwest LRT will benefit the region both as transportation infrastructure and as a driver of economic growth. Killing it now would cost more than completing it, he said Thursday.

Two things we still might learn when another report is released sometime next year.

1. An evaluation of Met Council staff actions. After discussing the decision to not include the Eden Prairie station and the corridor wall in the big bid process, “OLA’s upcoming program evaluation plans to examine whether the Council adequately accounted for these expected change orders in the project’s budget, contingency fund, and/or timeline.”

More answers to the 20 questions posed by the Legislature. Lawmakers want the Office of the Legislative Auditor to make recommendations as to how the Met Council can avoid future problems and increase transparency. They also want the legislative auditor to conduct a cost-benefit analysis.

Editor’s Note: Peter Callaghan wrote this story. This originally appeared Sept. 9 on MinnPost.com .

Callaghan covers the state government for MinnPost. Follow him on Twitter or email him at pcallaghan(at)minnpost(dot)com.

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
constructiondive.com

Minneapolis light rail extension $9.5M over budget, 9 years behind schedule

The $2.74 billion Southwest Corridor light rail project between Minneapolis and its southwestern suburbs has more than doubled in cost and is nine years behind schedule, a new report from the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor found. The audit identifies the main factors that delayed the extension and drove up the price.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wastetodaymagazine.com

Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility

Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Hennepin County, MN
Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Eden Prairie, MN
Traffic
Hennepin County, MN
Government
bulletin-news.com

MN Health Department approves new mental health hospital at Bethesda

The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that moving forward with a new mental health hospital at the former Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul is in the public interest due to the lack of inpatient mental health beds in the state, despite acknowledging “significant concerns” with the lack of emergency services for patients in crisis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Road work to impact traffic on EP roads

Construction in Eden Prairie to the Metro Green Line Extension (also known as the Southwest light rail project) will cause traffic impacts around town.  There will be a ramp closure from Valley View Road to eastbound Highway 212 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 14. Lane closures are expected on Flying Cloud [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Council#Light Rail#Commuter Rail#Infrastructure#House#Senate#State#Legislature
WJON

New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant

BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
BECKER, MN
KARE 11

Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Sept. 16-18)

(FOX 9) - Sip seltzer, visit a museum for free, or celebrate culture this weekend in Minnesota!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Kick off fall at this one-of-a-kind festival that highlights all things hard seltzer. Over 100 flavors of hard seltzers will be available to taste from well-known brands, including White Claw, Vizzy, and Topo Chico. If you are a seasoned seltzer sipper, new and local flavors will be available so everyone can try something new.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store

Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
PLYMOUTH, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul

In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: ‘Golden Rule’ comes to Red Wing

A historic sailboat will soon arrive in Red Wing. The Golden Rule will make Red Wing the port of call on Sept. 29. This will be the boat’s second stop on the Mississippi River on its Great Loop Journey down the river where it will make many stops. The...
RED WING, MN
mprnews.org

Central Minnesota man convicted of racially motivated stalking, assault

A 33-year-old central Minnesota man has been found guilty of assault and stalking motivated by racial bias for his months-long campaign of threats and property damage that terrorized a nearby family. Stearns County officials reported Monday night that a jury convicted Benton Beyer of Richmond, Minn., of stalking, assault, theft,...
RICHMOND, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
578
Followers
307
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy