Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Arizona State's David Puig turns pro, joining LIV Golf

Arizona State men's golfer David Puig announced Monday that he is leaving his amateur status behind and turning pro. The ninth-ranked amateur in the world is already listed as a player for LIV Golf, starting with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Puig will...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona State Snags Verbal From Oregon 6A State Champion Quinlan Gould

NEW COMMIT: Arizona State University has received a new verbal commitment for the 2023-24 season and beyond from Junior National qualifier Quinlan Gould of Happy Valley, Oregon. Regarding his commitment, he said:. "I am happy to announce my commitment to study and swim at Arizona State University. Thank you to...
TEMPE, AZ
Controlling the zone conversations benefiting young D-backs lineup

PHOENIX — Conversation is key for Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather to get on the same page as young hitters navigating the major leagues. Mather said a challenge hitters experience when making the jump is facing pitchers who can locate at a much more advanced level but do so similar or better stuff than minor leaguers.
PHOENIX, AZ
University of Arizona
D-backs OF Jake McCarthy could force organization into tough decision

The Arizona Diamondbacks front office has a tough decision to make regarding the future of the outfield. There are only three everyday positions, and usually a platooning fourth outfielder who hits lefties at a high level. Meanwhile, the D-backs have five outfielders competing for those four spots: Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho, Stone Garrett and Jake McCarthy.
PHOENIX, AZ
Here's how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it's the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
ARIZONA STATE
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child's profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
ARIZONA STATE
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It's time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley's harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there's something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don't miss over-the-top specialties like Cap'n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
ARIZONA STATE
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a 'growing cancer'

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let's start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

