Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
ASU football sets kickoff time vs. Utah; Arizona in early game vs. Cal
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats football teams have set their kickoff times for their Week 4 games on Sept. 24. ASU will be hosting the No. 14 Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MST. It can be listened to...
Improved communication atop Cardinals’ to-do list after ugly loss to Chiefs
TEMPE — The Kansas City Chiefs showed up on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals did not. The Chiefs were by the far the better team on both sides of the football in their 44-21 victory over the Cardinals. Say what you will about overreacting to Week 1, but Arizona left...
Arizona State’s David Puig turns pro, joining LIV Golf
Arizona State men’s golfer David Puig announced Monday that he is leaving his amateur status behind and turning pro. The ninth-ranked amateur in the world is already listed as a player for LIV Golf, starting with the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago this week at Rich Harvest Farms. Puig will...
Cardinals add OL Martin, WRs Cotton and Payton to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed guard Koda Martin as well as receivers Jeff Cotton Jr. and JaVonta Payton to their practice squad. Roster spots became available after the team placed receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward on practice squad injured reserve. Martin has been a staple...
SwimInfo
Arizona State Snags Verbal From Oregon 6A State Champion Quinlan Gould
NEW COMMIT: Arizona State University has received a new verbal commitment for the 2023-24 season and beyond from Junior National qualifier Quinlan Gould of Happy Valley, Oregon. Regarding his commitment, he said:. “I am happy to announce my commitment to study and swim at Arizona State University. Thank you to...
Controlling the zone conversations benefiting young D-backs lineup
PHOENIX — Conversation is key for Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather to get on the same page as young hitters navigating the major leagues. Mather said a challenge hitters experience when making the jump is facing pitchers who can locate at a much more advanced level but do so similar or better stuff than minor leaguers.
Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley pinpointing Week 5 return from IR
MESA — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley was an early standout in training camp this offseason. But after a rough day on the football field in early August that ended with the wideout suffering an injury to his groin/hip area, Wesley was forced to watch from the sideline.
Suns organization: Culture improving after Robert Sarver investigation
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury issued a promise to improve their workplace culture following the NBA’s suspension of owner Robert Sarver on Tuesday. Sarver must spend a year away from any team activities or facilities and was fined $10 million by the league due to evidence of the owner using racist and misogynistic language.
Suns could reset in 2023-24 as NBA expects salary cap jump
The NBA told its teams on Friday that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season. Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4%, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season. Both figures — $134...
NBA punishment to Suns owner Robert Sarver is slap on the wrist
That’s what most NBA people think about Robert Sarver’s punishment. A one-year hiatus from basketball? Sarver could burn that time on the coast of Spain, hanging out with his soccer team. A $10 million fine? Pocket change relative to his net worth. As a franchise, the Suns have...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense powers past Rockies in series finale
DENVER (AP) — Zac Gallen retired the first nine batters he faced to extend his scoreless innings streak to 44.1 innings, seventh longest in MLB history, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-6 on Sunday. The D-backs picked up 15 hits in the win. Gallen (12-2) struck...
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended 1 year after NBA investigation
The NBA on Tuesday suspended Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver one year after concluding an investigation into allegations he used racist and misogynistic language in the workplace. Interviewing 320 individuals and evaluating more than 80,000 documents, the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz concluded that Sarver “clearly...
D-backs don’t solve Kershaw, Dodgers clinch NL West title at Chase Field
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw out-dueled Merrill Kelly, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks and another National League West title Tuesday at Chase Field. The Dodgers have won the division nine times in the past 10 years, and several D-backs (66-75) players and...
D-backs OF Jake McCarthy could force organization into tough decision
The Arizona Diamondbacks front office has a tough decision to make regarding the future of the outfield. There are only three everyday positions, and usually a platooning fourth outfielder who hits lefties at a high level. Meanwhile, the D-backs have five outfielders competing for those four spots: Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Daulton Varsho, Stone Garrett and Jake McCarthy.
Cardinals’ Greg Dortch, Antoine Wesley leave mark on local elementary
MESA — A tough Arizona Cardinals loss to the Kansas City Chiefs a day prior didn’t stop Greg Dortch and Antoine Wesley from giving back. The duo, along with mascot Big Red, had the kids of Adams Elementary in Mesa in an absolute frenzy Monday. Dortch and Wesley...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
phoenixmag.com
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September
The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
