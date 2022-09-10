ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Revolution Beauty x "Game of Thrones" Makeup Collection Is Coming

If the recent premiere of "House of the Dragon" hasn't yet satiated your thirst for any and all things "Game of Thrones" related, we have good news for you: Revolution Beauty recently released a themed collection inspired by the series that will have you feeling like a true Targaryen — or at least give you the makeup to look like one for Halloween.
Ashley Tisdale's Must Haves: From Parachute Slippers to a White-Noise Machine

Ashley Tisdale has, in many ways, grown up alongside her fans. The actor and singer turned entrepreneur first gained fame for playing the sassy yet singular role of Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel's hit film franchise High School Musical, along with spots in a bevy of other TV shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "Phineas and Ferb." But these days, Tisdale has stepped into perhaps her most impactful role yet as the founder of Being Frenshe — her new wellness brand at Target, which offers nourishing and affordable products, all aimed at helping people to live more balanced lives.
