ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 1

Related
Polygon

The horror movie Barbarian rules because [massive spoilers ahead]

A big part of the fun of watching Barbarian, one of the buzziest horror movies in the long lead-up to Halloween, comes from discovering all its twists and turns for the first time. But even more fun than that is what comes after watching it: thinking through how thoughtful those twists are, and how they change the kind of movie Barbarian is.
MOVIES
Polygon

How Cyberpunk: Edgerunners connects to Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Studio Trigger’s (Kill la Kill, Promare) 10-episode anime series set in the same universe as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, is finally here — and it totally whips. Executive produced by Rafal Jaki (Gwent: The Witcher Card Game), co-written by Bartosz Sztybor (Cyberpunk 2077), and...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Ashley Eckstein
Polygon

The MCU has its work cut out for it with Sabra, Marvel’s Israeli Captain America

Marvel fans following this past weekend’s D23 Expo may have been surprised by the news that Israeli actress Shira Haas has been cast as the character Sabra in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. The surprise, however, wasn’t in the casting, but in the immediate hubbub that erupted online about a character to whom the reaction might have been simply, “Sabra who?” But in some ways, the outcry was inevitable.
MOVIES
Polygon

All the big Disney parks news out of this year’s D23

Sunday, the last day of the 2022 D23 Expo, saw a major deluge of parks and experiences news. At the park-specific panel, Disney announced some exciting things coming to theme parks around the world. While the Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will get revamps in the next few years, there’s a lot going on beyond the U.S., where the parks have grown nearly as big as land allows. This includes three separate Frozen-themed lands.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Anthology Series#Clone Wars#Qui Gon Jinn Yoda#Mandalorian
Polygon

How the first decade of actual play has defined the template

Actual play is growing up. Or, as actress and producer Jennifer Kretchmer puts it, “Actual play is going through puberty, and we’re having to figure out how to adult.”. The first recognizable forms of streamed actual play date to the early 2010s, fueled by the rising popularity of Twitch and YouTube. Search either platform for actual play tabletop shows these days, and you’ll quickly notice two things. One, there are a lot of shows to choose from — on one ordinary weekday afternoon, nearly 70 tabletop role-playing game sessions were streaming on Twitch, in a half-dozen languages and even more countries. And while the language, the system, and the stories may vary widely, the looks of these streams often share a common vocabulary.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will have a quest exclusive to PlayStation when it launches in February, and it looks more like a classic horror-show video game than the type of thrills the franchise normally offers. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The future of tabletop

In 2011, during the 8th season of Dragons’ Den, the Canadian television show that gave rise to Shark Tank, Kevin O’Leary did something remarkable. Instead of investing in Daytrader, the board game he got pitched a few seasons earlier, he set it on fire, saying he was doing its creator a favor. Board games were simply a waste of time and talent, he said, and the world is better off without them. Today, everyone knows just how wrong Mr. Wonderful was, and continues to be, about one of the most interesting corners of pop culture.
HOBBIES
Insider

Massive 'Coco' and 'Encanto' themed expansions along with an area dedicated to Disney villains are in early development to come to Walt Disney World in the future

Disney is working on a massive expansion to its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. At D23 Expo, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro teased concept art for an expansion featuring "Coco," "Encanto," and Disney villains. The themed areas would be located behind Big Thunder Mountain. No date...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date

Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
COMICS
Polygon

We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show

You could say that OFK isn’t a real band, but that wouldn’t exactly be true. Its members — Itsumi, Jey, Luca, Carter, and Debug — are digital, fictional characters that put out real music. Songs like “Follow/Unfollow,” “Fool’s Gold,” and “Footsteps” have been published by Sony Music Masterworks and released on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Unlike Hatsune Miku or League of Legends’ K/DA, however, OFK aren’t megastars — at least, not yet. They’re just a group of friends starting to make music together.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Octopath Traveler has a sequel, due early next year

Nintendo and Square Enix have announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the highly regarded role-playing game that introduced the world to the lush, retro HD-2D visual style. Octopath Traveler 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. As shown in the trailer, the game once more follows...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Yakuza spin-off Judgment and its sequel are coming to PC

After years relegated to console exclusivity, the Yakuza series spin-offs just got PC ESRB ratings. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's detective agency spin-off from its Yakuza series has so far been console-exclusive, but hot damn, it's finally on the way to PC. As spotted by Nibellion on Twitter, the ESRB has listed official age ratings (Mature) for both Judgment and Lost Judgment on PC, which makes this almost certainly a sure thing. Nothing's final till it's final, but the RGG Summit livestream scheduled for this week seems very likely to be when we see an official reveal for these long-awaited PC ports.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Breath of the Wild 2 finally gets an official name and a release date

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has an official release date and title. Nintendo unveiled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The name of the BOTW sequel had previously remained under wraps, as it “might give away too much,” Nintendo said. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Barbarian’ Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening

The new horror movie Barbarian overperformed at the domestic box office, where it won the weekend with $10 million in ticket sales from 2,340 theaters. That puts the well-reviewed film far ahead of an expected $5 million to $6 million opening. Still, the post-Labor Day weekend was more quiet than usual. Not to mention, most of the movie industry is focused on the fall film festivals. Toronto is underway in earnest, with Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans sparking instant Oscar buzz when making its world premiere at the Canadian fest before hitting theaters in November. Another high-profile Toronto entry, Sony’s The Woman...
MOVIES
Polygon

Queer tabletop games are having a moment

Sometimes, family looks like a runaway teen, a rambunctious devil-child, a gallant knight turned into a frog, an aspiring rock star, or a robot maid learning to live in community. Sometimes, it looks like a team of bright, rainbow-hued Super Sentai-style heroes kicking ass with the power of empathy. Sometimes, it looks like a team of plant children raised by a kind-hearted witch mother saving their community from ecological disaster.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy