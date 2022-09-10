Read full article on original website
Polygon
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners blows past Cyberpunk 2077 to be its own visually ecstatic ride
As the names of its lead artists and production studio Trigger loudly announce themselves in splashy, Franz Ferdinand-scored opening credits, you more or less know what you’re in for with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime spinoff of the troubled video game Cyberpunk 2077. Both the video game and this cartoon,...
Polygon
New God of War Ragnarok trailer shows the search for Tyr, and the beginning of the end
God of War Ragnarok got one more trailer — and maybe not the last — before the long-awaited sequel’s launch comes due in November. The trailer, comprising both pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, gives a little more insight on the story facing Kratos and his son Atreus. Kratos...
Polygon
The horror movie Barbarian rules because [massive spoilers ahead]
A big part of the fun of watching Barbarian, one of the buzziest horror movies in the long lead-up to Halloween, comes from discovering all its twists and turns for the first time. But even more fun than that is what comes after watching it: thinking through how thoughtful those twists are, and how they change the kind of movie Barbarian is.
Polygon
How Cyberpunk: Edgerunners connects to Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Studio Trigger’s (Kill la Kill, Promare) 10-episode anime series set in the same universe as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, is finally here — and it totally whips. Executive produced by Rafal Jaki (Gwent: The Witcher Card Game), co-written by Bartosz Sztybor (Cyberpunk 2077), and...
Polygon
Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu is back in Like a Dragon 8 and a new spinoff
The next mainline Yakuza game, Like a Dragon 8, will be released in 2024 and will feature the return of Kazuma Kiryu as one of two protagonists, alongside Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga. Kiryu will also star in a spinoff game to be released in 2023 called Like...
Polygon
The MCU has its work cut out for it with Sabra, Marvel’s Israeli Captain America
Marvel fans following this past weekend’s D23 Expo may have been surprised by the news that Israeli actress Shira Haas has been cast as the character Sabra in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. The surprise, however, wasn’t in the casting, but in the immediate hubbub that erupted online about a character to whom the reaction might have been simply, “Sabra who?” But in some ways, the outcry was inevitable.
Polygon
All the big Disney parks news out of this year’s D23
Sunday, the last day of the 2022 D23 Expo, saw a major deluge of parks and experiences news. At the park-specific panel, Disney announced some exciting things coming to theme parks around the world. While the Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will get revamps in the next few years, there’s a lot going on beyond the U.S., where the parks have grown nearly as big as land allows. This includes three separate Frozen-themed lands.
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best fan theories... so far
Nintendo finally delivered fans the long awaited name for the next mainline Zelda game on Tuesday: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It will launch May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo first teased the game all the way back in 2019, where a trailer showed what might...
Polygon
How the first decade of actual play has defined the template
Actual play is growing up. Or, as actress and producer Jennifer Kretchmer puts it, “Actual play is going through puberty, and we’re having to figure out how to adult.”. The first recognizable forms of streamed actual play date to the early 2010s, fueled by the rising popularity of Twitch and YouTube. Search either platform for actual play tabletop shows these days, and you’ll quickly notice two things. One, there are a lot of shows to choose from — on one ordinary weekday afternoon, nearly 70 tabletop role-playing game sessions were streaming on Twitch, in a half-dozen languages and even more countries. And while the language, the system, and the stories may vary widely, the looks of these streams often share a common vocabulary.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will have a quest exclusive to PlayStation when it launches in February, and it looks more like a classic horror-show video game than the type of thrills the franchise normally offers. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is...
Polygon
The future of tabletop
In 2011, during the 8th season of Dragons’ Den, the Canadian television show that gave rise to Shark Tank, Kevin O’Leary did something remarkable. Instead of investing in Daytrader, the board game he got pitched a few seasons earlier, he set it on fire, saying he was doing its creator a favor. Board games were simply a waste of time and talent, he said, and the world is better off without them. Today, everyone knows just how wrong Mr. Wonderful was, and continues to be, about one of the most interesting corners of pop culture.
Massive 'Coco' and 'Encanto' themed expansions along with an area dedicated to Disney villains are in early development to come to Walt Disney World in the future
Disney is working on a massive expansion to its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. At D23 Expo, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro teased concept art for an expansion featuring "Coco," "Encanto," and Disney villains. The themed areas would be located behind Big Thunder Mountain. No date...
Polygon
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime gets a trailer, release date
Studio Pierrot released a new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Sunday, as the anime revival inches closer to its October release window. The new look teased Ichigo Kurosaki’s next adventure as he barrels towards a full-on war with the all-powerful Yhwach in the next arc. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set for release on Oct. 10.
Polygon
We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show
You could say that OFK isn’t a real band, but that wouldn’t exactly be true. Its members — Itsumi, Jey, Luca, Carter, and Debug — are digital, fictional characters that put out real music. Songs like “Follow/Unfollow,” “Fool’s Gold,” and “Footsteps” have been published by Sony Music Masterworks and released on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Unlike Hatsune Miku or League of Legends’ K/DA, however, OFK aren’t megastars — at least, not yet. They’re just a group of friends starting to make music together.
Polygon
Octopath Traveler has a sequel, due early next year
Nintendo and Square Enix have announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the highly regarded role-playing game that introduced the world to the lush, retro HD-2D visual style. Octopath Traveler 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. As shown in the trailer, the game once more follows...
Yakuza spin-off Judgment and its sequel are coming to PC
After years relegated to console exclusivity, the Yakuza series spin-offs just got PC ESRB ratings. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's detective agency spin-off from its Yakuza series has so far been console-exclusive, but hot damn, it's finally on the way to PC. As spotted by Nibellion on Twitter, the ESRB has listed official age ratings (Mature) for both Judgment and Lost Judgment on PC, which makes this almost certainly a sure thing. Nothing's final till it's final, but the RGG Summit livestream scheduled for this week seems very likely to be when we see an official reveal for these long-awaited PC ports.
Polygon
Breath of the Wild 2 finally gets an official name and a release date
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has an official release date and title. Nintendo unveiled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The name of the BOTW sequel had previously remained under wraps, as it “might give away too much,” Nintendo said. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
Box Office: ‘Barbarian’ Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening
The new horror movie Barbarian overperformed at the domestic box office, where it won the weekend with $10 million in ticket sales from 2,340 theaters. That puts the well-reviewed film far ahead of an expected $5 million to $6 million opening. Still, the post-Labor Day weekend was more quiet than usual. Not to mention, most of the movie industry is focused on the fall film festivals. Toronto is underway in earnest, with Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans sparking instant Oscar buzz when making its world premiere at the Canadian fest before hitting theaters in November. Another high-profile Toronto entry, Sony’s The Woman...
Polygon
ShiftUp’s Project Eve is now Stellar Blade, still has shiny suits and gross monsters
Developer ShiftUp showcased a better look at its upcoming game Stellar Blade, formerly known as Project Eve, during Sony’s State of Play presentation on Tuesday. We last saw the game at a State of Play in 2021, and now we’ve got a clearer look at the gory monster gameplay and apocalyptic story.
Polygon
Queer tabletop games are having a moment
Sometimes, family looks like a runaway teen, a rambunctious devil-child, a gallant knight turned into a frog, an aspiring rock star, or a robot maid learning to live in community. Sometimes, it looks like a team of bright, rainbow-hued Super Sentai-style heroes kicking ass with the power of empathy. Sometimes, it looks like a team of plant children raised by a kind-hearted witch mother saving their community from ecological disaster.
