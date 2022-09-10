ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Auditor talks with commissioners about vehicle expenses, record storage

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
The Athens County auditor’s budget now includes a line for expenses for the weights and measure vehicle.

After 22 years of not paying gas and maintenance expenses for the vehicle, Auditor Jill Thompson sought clarification as to why the Board of Commissioners are no longer willing to pay the expenses.

She met with the commissioners during their meeting Tuesday at the conference room, courthouse annex second floor.

“Since I’ve been here, that vehicle has been owned and maintained by the county commissioners,” she said. “The maintenance of that vehicle is by statute, a general fund expense.”

Weights and measures is a task conducted by the county auditor’s office on behalf of the state Division of Weights and Measures. It tests devices ranging from fuel meters to retail store scanners to vehicle and livestock scales for consistent measuring standards.

Commissioner Charlies Adkins noted that the board recently learned the vehicle is assigned to the auditor’s department and the county has been paying for fuel and maintenance.

“We don’t pay for fuel for any vehicle that is assigned to a department in any other area,” he said. “We don’t maintain the sheriff’s vehicles. We don’t do maintenance, that’s an expense that comes out of (Sheriff Rodney Smith’s) budget.”

He noted that the commissioners ordered vehicles for the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services, but the department pays vehicle expenses.

“So I couldn’t figure out why we was doing it for the auditor’s office,” Adkins said.

Thompson has served as auditor for about 22 years. She noted that the county’s general fund always has covered the maintenance and expenses for the vehicle.

“If there’s been a policy change, I respect that,” Thompson said. “But that’s why I’m here to ask if there have been a policy change. And if that’s the case, I would ask that I’d be given the funding for my budget to cover those expenditures.”

The commissioners replaced the old vehicle with the one currently being used as the previous one was unsafe, Adkins said.

“I was the one that knew and talked to Larry (Hines, weights and measures inspector),” he said. “His vehicle was getting to the point that it was unsafe. .. We agreed to buy the vehicle, but nowhere there did we agree to pay for fuel and anything else with that vehicle.”

President Lenny Eliason told Thompson she could create the budget line item for the expenses.

There also was a parking spot for the Weights and Measures vehicle in the county parking lot, but it is no longer there, Thompson said. Commissioners said the vehicle could park behind the auditor’s office vehicles as it had in the past.

In other matters, Thompson asked about having some old records moved to the county’s record center. They are stored in a room currently used by the county maintenance staff.

“It was my understanding that we were gonna be able to have a bunch of those racks moved out of our storage room and taken into the record center,” Thompson said. “Then we’re been repeatedly told there’s no room in the record center.”

The center is moving from its location on Lancaster Street to a building in Glouster.

Commission clerk JoAnn Rockhold said there is not room in the current center, but there should be some room in the new one. The county is in the process of moving about boxes from departments already in the current center.

“You didn’t want to be a part of the record center to begin with and that’s the reason, you’ve never been a part of it,” she said.

“There’s never a chance that I would have said I don’t want to be a part of the record center,” Thompson said. “We’ve wanted records in there since its formation.”

Adkins said Thompson said in an email that she didn’t feel that the commissioners had the right to create a record center.

In an email dated July 10, 2013, Thompson asked Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn to give his legal opinion as to whether the Board of Commissioners had the right to create a records center. The commissioners were included in the email.

On Tuesday in an email to the Messenger, Thompson noted that she didn’t recall Blackburn’s opinion on the matter. She also said the auditor’s office never had the opportunity to use the records center.

Ohio Revised Code, Section 149.38, creates a county records commission in each county. The group is supposed to be composed of a member of the board of county commissioners as chairperson, the prosecuting attorney, the auditor, the recorder and the clerk fo the court of commons pleas. They provide rules for retention and disposal of records of the county, and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by county offices.

According to a previous Messenger report, the commissioners approved a job description for a record center clerk in July 2013. Under the job description, the clerk was to develop policies and procedures for the records, among other things. There was not mention of a county records commission in the article.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Rockhold said she believes they would know by December whether the new records center facility has room for documents for the auditor’s office.

The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.

