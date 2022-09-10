Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads
Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Approve Purchase of Sheriff’s Vehicles, Appoint New District 8 Fire Chief
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In a move coming somewhat earlier than in the past, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday authorized the purchase of three 2023 Ford Interceptor SUVs for the Sheriff’s Office from Midwest Ford. The purchase comes at a total cost of just over $128,000. Automotive Director Kyle Berg...
Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades
The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
BOOR: Conservation Awards Program to be held in Barton Co.
Announcement that the Conservation Awards Program will again be held in this county was received by Alicia Boor, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent representing Barton County, who has been asked to serve as chairman of a committee to select candidates for awards. "This program is being sponsored", said Alicia,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎥Ground broken…construction to start on new Great Bend police station
A gathering at the intersection of 12th Street and Baker Avenue Monday morning heard remarks from city officials and contractors as the ceremonial groundbreaking took place for the nearly $8.9 million Great Bend police station to be constructed. "To me it's a dream come true," said Great Bend Mayor Cody...
Hoisington Activity Center users now to use main entrance only
A small change has been made for entrances into the Hoisington Activity Center. All users should now use the main entrance on the southwest corner of the facility for access. "Just in preparation of approving and working on our emergency procedure plan, we just decided to go ahead and funnel everybody through the main entrance so we have the ability to kind of watch the comings and goings," said USD 431 Superintendent Patrick Crowdis.
Great Bend police officer Wineinger graduates from KLETC
Another certified Great Bend Police officer is hitting the streets. Trae Wineinger graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center last week in Hutchinson, and now resumes patrol with Field Training Officer Sgt. Joshua Suss. "We're very happy," said GBPD Chief Steve Haulmark. "We're currently fully staffed, and he's going...
CAMPBELL: Considerations when planting wheat into dry soil
The latest drought monitor has most of the western half of Ellis County listed as extreme drought the rest of the county is severe with the exception of the northeast corner as moderate drought. Most of Barton County is listed as moderate drought with the exception of the very northwest corner as severe.
RELATED PEOPLE
USD 428 acquires CUNA Mutual property at reduced price
Early childhood education continues to be a growing concern for parents and educators in Central Kansas alike. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education took a big step towards addressing those concerns, unanimously agreeing on the purchase of the CUNA Mutual property located just off the 281 Bypass at 1809 24th Street in Great Bend.
Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
Recycling made easy at Barton Community College
Through a collaboration with Barton County and Sunflower Diversified Services, recycling is even easier for students at Barton Community College. This school year, the college added two recycling trailers located in the parking lot between the dormitories. Patrick Bush, working under the college’s student services department, noted students can throw...
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎧Great Bend Fire Dept. learns the dangers of grain bin accidents
Grain bins. As you look at them and think of their purpose, you don’t always associate a danger with the large containers. Accidents and emergencies happen with grain bins more frequently than you think. That’s a big reason why staff from the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training were...
Great Bend code enforcers encourage public to utilize city-wide cleanup
The objective is a cleaner city. That's why the city of Great Bend is holding its city-wide cleanup Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. And that's why, like it or not, the city has three code enforcement officers. Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer said the goal of the city-wide cleanup event is to enable residents to clean their homes and yards before enforcement is necessary.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Keeping watch
Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.
Plainvile woman injured in rollover accident north of I-70 in Hays
At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Plainville woman's vehicle left Hall Street just north of Interstate 70 and her vehicle rolled. Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun said the woman was taken to HaysMed, but he said he did not think her injuries were life-threatening. The woman's name and age were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Barton Foundation awards five $10,000 scholarships to local students
Thanks to scholarships from the Barton Foundation, five Barton Business students are getting a huge financial boost of $10,000 towards paying for college so they can pursue career goals after school with as little debt as possible. The scholarship program also includes a mentorship program and is funded by a generous gift from the Schmidt Foundation of Hays.
Cop Shop (9/13)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/13) At 8:58 a.m. a report of back pain was reported at 1532 E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood. At 10:06 a.m. an animal complaint was reported in the 1000 block of W. K-4 Highway in Olmitz. Noise Complaint. At 10:28 a.m. a...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0