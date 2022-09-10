ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Barton Co. Commission agrees to vacate phantom roads

Everybody needs some vacation. Or at least a little field trip. Last Wednesday, the Barton County Commission got both on a brief excursion to some fields north of Heizer. The purpose was to view county roads, or the lack thereof, to determine if the roads could be vacated. The commission voted at this Wednesday's meeting to approve that vacation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Surveying work underway for Great Bend park upgrades

The surveying work is getting underway this week for the south side of Brit Spaugh Park, the early steps to make improvements and adding amenities to the park. The surveying work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1. From there, Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said the rec will provide the survey to the City of Great Bend and the project’s engineering partner to develop a design for the improvements.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hoisington Activity Center users now to use main entrance only

A small change has been made for entrances into the Hoisington Activity Center. All users should now use the main entrance on the southwest corner of the facility for access. "Just in preparation of approving and working on our emergency procedure plan, we just decided to go ahead and funnel everybody through the main entrance so we have the ability to kind of watch the comings and goings," said USD 431 Superintendent Patrick Crowdis.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend police officer Wineinger graduates from KLETC

Another certified Great Bend Police officer is hitting the streets. Trae Wineinger graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center last week in Hutchinson, and now resumes patrol with Field Training Officer Sgt. Joshua Suss. "We're very happy," said GBPD Chief Steve Haulmark. "We're currently fully staffed, and he's going...
GREAT BEND, KS
USD 428 acquires CUNA Mutual property at reduced price

Early childhood education continues to be a growing concern for parents and educators in Central Kansas alike. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education took a big step towards addressing those concerns, unanimously agreeing on the purchase of the CUNA Mutual property located just off the 281 Bypass at 1809 24th Street in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Recycling made easy at Barton Community College

Through a collaboration with Barton County and Sunflower Diversified Services, recycling is even easier for students at Barton Community College. This school year, the college added two recycling trailers located in the parking lot between the dormitories. Patrick Bush, working under the college’s student services department, noted students can throw...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch

RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Keeping watch

Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Politics
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson

RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
🎥A Day in the Life: Superior Boiler

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Cop Shop (9/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/13) At 8:58 a.m. a report of back pain was reported at 1532 E. US 56 Highway in Ellinwood. At 10:06 a.m. an animal complaint was reported in the 1000 block of W. K-4 Highway in Olmitz. Noise Complaint. At 10:28 a.m. a...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
