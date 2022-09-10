LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Samford

Keep up to date with all things Georgia vs Samford.

A week removed from the 49-3 dominating win over Oregon, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving onto its second game of the season, Samford; this game will couple as the home opener and will mark the first time the defending national champs have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since hoisting the trophy back in January.

Georgia, a 52-point favorite in this game, according to the Wynn Casino, should have the opportunity to play a lot of youth in the middle to late stages of the contest. Despite the weather forecasting stating there is a 52% chance of rain come kick-off at 4 PM eastern standard time.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECNetwork

SECNetwork Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Football Injury Report

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.

Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.

Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

First Quarter

(0-0) 15:00: Samford will get the ball first.

(0-0) 14:00: Samford's drive ends in a three and out.

(0-0) 13:00: Coming up on an early third and four for the Dawgs offense sees, Bennett finds Jackson Meeks for a first down.

(3-0) 9:00: McIntosh stopped short of the first down on third and three, bringing up a fourth and three. After taking a delay of game, Jack Podlesny connects on a 27-yard field goal

(3-0) 7:00: The Samford quarterback evades the Georgia rush and fumbles the ball at his own 40-yard line; Xavian Sorey recovers the fumble.

(3-0) 7:00: Kenny McIntosh rips off a huge run, picking up 31-yards.

(3-0) 5:50: Bennett tries to connect with Bowers on 2nd and 6.

(6-0) 5:30: Bennett cannot connect with Darnell Washington on third down, bringing up another Jack Podlesny field goal.

(6-0) 3:10: Bennett scrambles out of the pocket and delivers a strike to McConkey on an out route, making a gain of 37-yards. An illegal substitution penalty on Samford advances Georgia to Samford's 24-yard line.

(13-0) 0:22: A Bennett QB keeper finds the endzone on a 3-yard run.

Second Quarter

(13-0) 10:00: Bennett finds Meeks for a 10-yard pass, taking Georgia to the Samford 10-yard line.

(13-0) 9:10: Daijun Edwards picks up seven yards on a halfback toss.

(20-0) 8:40: Bennett finds the freshman Dillon Bell for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

(20-0) 8:06: Jalen Carter pressures the Samford quarterback into an incomplete pass on third down. Samford will punt the ball. Georgia's offense takes over inside Samford territory.

(23-0) 5:40: Jack Podlesny connects on another field goal.

(23-0) 1:46: Bennett finds Brock Bowers in the seam to get Georgia inside the Samford 10-yard line.

(30-0) 1:00: Kenny McIntosh finishes off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Third Quarter

(30-0) 15:00: Kendall Milton rushes for 16-yards on the opening play of the second half.

(30-0) 13:00: Bennett finds Darnell Washington taking Georgia inside Samford's 20-yard line on a 28-yard pass.

(30-0) 11:40: Stetson Bennett takes a 17-yard sack on third and nine as he tried to evade pressure. Jack Podlesny comes up just short on a 54-yard field goal.

(30-0) 9:00: Georgia's first team defense forces another Samford punt.

(30-0) 7:53: Bennett finds Oscar Delp on a crossing route, but the pass is broken up.

(30-0) 2:41: David Daniel, the young defensive back, almost picked off a Samford pass on third down, but it fell incomplete, forcing a punt.

(30-0) :15: Dillon Bell picks up 14-yards on a screen pass, advancing inside Samford's 20-yard line.

Fourth Quarter

(30-0) 11:19: Bennett throws a back shoulder ball to Dillon Bell in the endzone, but the pass is broken up.

(33-0) 11:15: Podlesny connects on his fourth field goal of the day.

FINAL: Georgia 33, Samford 0

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.