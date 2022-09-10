ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Samford

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bq5YI_0hqBHZiT00

Keep up to date with all things Georgia vs Samford.

A week removed from the 49-3 dominating win over Oregon, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving onto its second game of the season, Samford; this game will couple as the home opener and will mark the first time the defending national champs have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since hoisting the trophy back in January.

Georgia, a 52-point favorite in this game, according to the Wynn Casino, should have the opportunity to play a lot of youth in the middle to late stages of the contest. Despite the weather forecasting stating there is a 52% chance of rain come kick-off at 4 PM eastern standard time.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECNetwork
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

First Quarter

(0-0) 15:00: Samford will get the ball first.

(0-0) 14:00: Samford's drive ends in a three and out.

(0-0) 13:00: Coming up on an early third and four for the Dawgs offense sees, Bennett finds Jackson Meeks for a first down.

(3-0) 9:00: McIntosh stopped short of the first down on third and three, bringing up a fourth and three. After taking a delay of game, Jack Podlesny connects on a 27-yard field goal

(3-0) 7:00: The Samford quarterback evades the Georgia rush and fumbles the ball at his own 40-yard line; Xavian Sorey recovers the fumble.

(3-0) 7:00: Kenny McIntosh rips off a huge run, picking up 31-yards.

(3-0) 5:50: Bennett tries to connect with Bowers on 2nd and 6.

(6-0) 5:30: Bennett cannot connect with Darnell Washington on third down, bringing up another Jack Podlesny field goal.

(6-0) 3:10: Bennett scrambles out of the pocket and delivers a strike to McConkey on an out route, making a gain of 37-yards. An illegal substitution penalty on Samford advances Georgia to Samford's 24-yard line.

(13-0) 0:22: A Bennett QB keeper finds the endzone on a 3-yard run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpR5A_0hqBHZiT00
First Quarter Offensive Stats for Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3W9z_0hqBHZiT00
First Quarter Defensive Stats for Georgia

Second Quarter

(13-0) 10:00: Bennett finds Meeks for a 10-yard pass, taking Georgia to the Samford 10-yard line.

(13-0) 9:10: Daijun Edwards picks up seven yards on a halfback toss.

(20-0) 8:40: Bennett finds the freshman Dillon Bell for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

(20-0) 8:06: Jalen Carter pressures the Samford quarterback into an incomplete pass on third down. Samford will punt the ball. Georgia's offense takes over inside Samford territory.

(23-0) 5:40: Jack Podlesny connects on another field goal.

(23-0) 1:46: Bennett finds Brock Bowers in the seam to get Georgia inside the Samford 10-yard line.

(30-0) 1:00: Kenny McIntosh finishes off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nmx1C_0hqBHZiT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOuV8_0hqBHZiT00

Third Quarter

(30-0) 15:00: Kendall Milton rushes for 16-yards on the opening play of the second half.

(30-0) 13:00: Bennett finds Darnell Washington taking Georgia inside Samford's 20-yard line on a 28-yard pass.

(30-0) 11:40: Stetson Bennett takes a 17-yard sack on third and nine as he tried to evade pressure. Jack Podlesny comes up just short on a 54-yard field goal.

(30-0) 9:00: Georgia's first team defense forces another Samford punt.

(30-0) 7:53: Bennett finds Oscar Delp on a crossing route, but the pass is broken up.

(30-0) 2:41: David Daniel, the young defensive back, almost picked off a Samford pass on third down, but it fell incomplete, forcing a punt.

(30-0) :15: Dillon Bell picks up 14-yards on a screen pass, advancing inside Samford's 20-yard line.

Fourth Quarter

(30-0) 11:19: Bennett throws a back shoulder ball to Dillon Bell in the endzone, but the pass is broken up.

(33-0) 11:15: Podlesny connects on his fourth field goal of the day.

FINAL: Georgia 33, Samford 0

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Homewood, AL
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Homewood, AL
Sports
City
Homewood, AL
Homewood, AL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Bell
Person
Andrew Paul
DawgsDaily

What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett defied plenty of odds in the football world long before he defied those who have cast doubt upon his capabilities as a starter.  It's been one defying act after another. So, to see him enter the third week of the college football season as a sudden ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samford#Dan Lanning#American Football#College Football#Georgia Bulldogs#The Wynn Casino#Georgia Rrb Live#Fubotv
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy