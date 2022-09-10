Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
montanarightnow.com
NBCMontana
Poor air quality prompts MCPS to move activities indoors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to the air quality being unhealthy, Missoula County Public Schools has moved all outdoor activities, including recess, to indoor spaces. The following was sent out by Missoula County Public Schools:. Missoula’s air quality is being affected by surrounding area wildfires. Due to the high level...
NBCMontana
Missoula Organization of Realtors discuss housing, new ideas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) held a forum on Tuesday to discuss the housing market, concerns, and the future with the public. In total 35 people showed up for the forum. MOR hoped the forum would create an opportunity for an exchange of ideas to...
Air quality forcing Western Montana schools to cancel outdoor activities
Poor air quality has kept students in schools from Lolo to Hamilton indoors and has forced the cancellation of outdoor activities.
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Community College announces new president
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Community College has announced Dr. Brad Hall as the new president of the college and will begin on Oct. 1. The following was posted by the Blackfeet Community College:. Blackfeet Community College is pleased to announce that Dr. Brad Hall has been selected as...
NBCMontana
Bitterroot farmers help cultivate a local food movement
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jay Hayward and Ashlee Schmaltz are part of a thriving local food movement in the Bitterroot Valley where they are cultivating community connections along with their crops. They own Fern Co. Farm, a small, but mighty organic farm in Stevensville.. They recently opened the Sour Doe,...
NBCMontana
Public voices opinions on upcoming TSOS location move
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space potential move went up for a public hearing in Monday’s city council meeting. The exact location is 2340 Mullan Road and the move would bring the current TSOS off private property and onto land owned by the county, offering a permanent spot for the space.
NBCMontana
Unhealthy air to continue in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Unhealthy air to continue in Missoula County throughout Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Hamilton is seeing very unhealthy air. For a full breakdown of air qualities, visit the Montana DEQ website. The following was sent out by Missoula County:. The air's bad, folks. We're sitting at...
NBCMontana
Film set in Western Montana, shot on UM-Western campus to premiere Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A feature film, based on the James Lee Burke novel "Winter Light" will be released across more than 500 theaters nationwide this month. Burke is a "New York Times" best-selling author who lives in western Montana. Film producers shot some scenes at the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon.
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 434 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
NBCMontana
New Missoula Mayor ready to take charge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s new mayor, Jordan Hess, was voted in after an hours-long process Monday night. The top two candidates were Hess and Mike Nugent, both on city council. Nugent bowed out of the race near midnight. “It was really fantastic. It was really humbling, it showed...
NBCMontana
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed due to hazardous conditions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone's West Thumb Geyser Basin is under a temporary closure until further notice due to hazardous conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due...
NBCMontana
FWP to host kickoff events statewide for youth pheasant, waterfowl weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The youth pheasant and waterfowl weekend in western Montana will feature several kickoff events across the state. Events include opportunities to meet mentors, ask Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff questions and a chance to win prizes. Licensed hunters ages 15 and under will have the opportunity...
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
NBCMontana
Forest Service historic preservation team renovates Double Arrow Fire Lookout
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. — High on a rocky bluff above the Clearwater River Drainage it stands as it has for 90 years. The Double Arrow Fire Lookout is a sentinel overlooking thousands of acres of the Lolo National Forest. It's retired from its original job, but the lookout is...
3 people die in Tuesday Missoula accident
Three people died and two people are in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on accident in Missoula.
