Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

krcgtv.com

Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
939theeagle.com

CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion

A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

9 students injured after school bus crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed through a parking lot Monday afternoon, resulting in nine injured students. According to a crash report from Jefferson City police, around 2:12 p.m., the driver parked the bus near the school entrance and went inside. When students began boarding without the driver present, the bus began rolling backward downhill. Police stated the cause of this rolling is currently unknown.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance

The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
ELDON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Injured in Cole County Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Hallsville man electrocuted in Boone County car crash

BOONE COUNTY — A 22-year-old Hallsville man was electrocuted early Monday morning after crashing his car into a powerline pole. The unidentified man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole, which led to him having contact with the live powerline, officials said. The...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Four-year-old Iberia boy seriously injured in Miller County crash

A four-year-old Iberia boy was seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 42 in Miller County. The crash happened Sunday at 11:47 am on Highway 42 at Highway C, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. Elaine Steen, 67, of Iberia, was driving a Chevrolet Uplander...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle

GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
BLAND, MO
KMZU

Juvenile seriously injured in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, MO - A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Miller County. The crash occurred when Elaine Steen, 67, was turning left from route C when Steen struck a vehicle driven by Andy Wells, 43. Steen sustained moderate injures and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment of serious injuries. The four-year-old child was the grandson of Steen.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

