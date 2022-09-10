ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NPR

Congress Will Vote On Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage Rights

With their base energized after the Supreme Court struck down national abortion access protections, Democrats are pushing to vote on a marriage bill ahead of midterm elections. And in Colorado, can this Republican Senate candidate — who recognizes Joe Biden's election win and believes in limited access to abortion — unseat a Democratic incumbent?
The Hill

Biden administration threatens free speech with Title IX gender identity rule

American campuses, which should be havens for free speech, have become infested with puritanical zealotry that does not abide dissent, especially on controversial topics such as race and gender identity. Unfortunately, free speech on campus soon may face another setback. The Department of Education has proposed a rule that would hand campus crusaders a torch…
bloomberglaw.com

Sotomayor Halts LGBTQ Club Recognition at Yeshiva University (1)

Yeshiva says recognizing pride group will violate its religious principles. Justice temporarily stays lower court ruling for student group. The US Supreme Court agreed to temporarily halt the establishment of a pride student group at Yeshiva University, siding with the school which said requiring it to admit the organization would conflict with its Jewish principles.
Business Insider

A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'

Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
The Jewish Press

Lapid Intervenes to Cut Down Hospital Interns’ Shifts to 16 Hours

Prime Minister Yair Lapid decided Monday evening that preparations for shortening intern shifts to 16 hours will begin in periphery hospitals immediately. These preparations will facilitate entering the agreed outline into force by September 2023. The goal is to transfer budgets to the hospitals and expand hiring standards so that they can recruit more interns and shorten the shifts.
