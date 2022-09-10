Read full article on original website
NPR
Congress Will Vote On Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage Rights
With their base energized after the Supreme Court struck down national abortion access protections, Democrats are pushing to vote on a marriage bill ahead of midterm elections. And in Colorado, can this Republican Senate candidate — who recognizes Joe Biden's election win and believes in limited access to abortion — unseat a Democratic incumbent?
Vox
The Supreme Court fight over whether religious schools can discriminate against LGBTQ people
An Orthodox Jewish university in New York City is the latest to join the war over when religious faith provides an exemption to anti-discrimination laws — especially when those laws benefit LGBTQ people. On Friday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor handed down a brief and unexplained order, which temporarily allows Yeshiva...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
Majority of Americans view Biden’s anti-MAGA speech as divisive: poll
A majority of voters say they view President Biden’s speech earlier this month in Philadelphia in which he said the GOP is “dominated, driven and intimidated” by MAGA Republicans as divisive, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shared exclusively with The Hill. Sixty percent of respondents...
Biden administration threatens free speech with Title IX gender identity rule
American campuses, which should be havens for free speech, have become infested with puritanical zealotry that does not abide dissent, especially on controversial topics such as race and gender identity. Unfortunately, free speech on campus soon may face another setback. The Department of Education has proposed a rule that would hand campus crusaders a torch…
DNC Unanimously Passes Resolution Urging Joe Biden To Release Leonard Peltier
“We thank the Democratic Party for standing with justice,” North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Anna Buffalo said of the support for the Native American rights activist.
VP Harris sharpens attacks on Republicans: 'We refuse to let extremist, so-called leaders dismantle our democracy'
Vice President Kamala Harris sharpened her attacks against Republicans on Saturday at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, while also touting Democratic accomplishments since she and President Joe Biden took office.
bloomberglaw.com
Sotomayor Halts LGBTQ Club Recognition at Yeshiva University (1)
Yeshiva says recognizing pride group will violate its religious principles. Justice temporarily stays lower court ruling for student group. The US Supreme Court agreed to temporarily halt the establishment of a pride student group at Yeshiva University, siding with the school which said requiring it to admit the organization would conflict with its Jewish principles.
Business Insider
A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'
Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
Almost half of U.S. governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan forgiveness plan
Nearly half of the country's governors, all Republican, have signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.
The Jewish Press
Lapid Intervenes to Cut Down Hospital Interns’ Shifts to 16 Hours
Prime Minister Yair Lapid decided Monday evening that preparations for shortening intern shifts to 16 hours will begin in periphery hospitals immediately. These preparations will facilitate entering the agreed outline into force by September 2023. The goal is to transfer budgets to the hospitals and expand hiring standards so that they can recruit more interns and shorten the shifts.
