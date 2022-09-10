ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steens, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezynews.com

Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman

Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Zach Riley’s runner-up highlights MUW golf at WBU Fall Invitational

KENNETT, Mo. — Mississippi University for Women men’s golfer Zach Riley earned a second place individual finish, as the Owls’ teams competed at the two-day, 36-hole Williams Baptist University Fall Invitational. The W men finished in seventh and the ladies third (just a shot out of second) at the Kennett Country Club course.
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Louisville, MS
City
West Point, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
Columbus, MS
Education
Columbus, MS
Sports
City
Columbus, MS
City
Steens, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Oak Hill Academy#Rams#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kemper Academy#Cca#Tunica Academy#Wildcats#Canton Academy 40
Commercial Dispatch

New principal hired at Columbus High School

Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: SHS names 2022 homecoming court

Students at Starkville High School celebrated their homecoming all last week, and ended the week before the game with the naming of the homecoming court including naming the king and queen. Indya Sparks was named the SHS homecoming queen, and Chris Hayes was named the SHS homecoming king on Friday at the Greensboro Center.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Photo: East Columbus Gym makeover

Brian Jones is the local government reporter for Columbus and Lowndes County. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Commercial Dispatch

Billie Clifton

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Billie Joyce Clifton, 77, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Marc Fleming

CALEDONIA — Marc Stewart Fleming, 66, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Salem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mel Howton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education Brief: Local students receive ICC scholarships

The Itawamba Community College Foundation announced their scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 school year, and three students from the Golden Triangle have been named. Lucas Williams from Caledonia is the recipient of the JT Crabb Memorial Annual Scholarship. Kinnedy Johnson from Columbus and Andrea Brown from West Point are two of the recipients of the Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship.
COLUMBUS, MS
msstate.edu

New Miss Mississippi State University crowned

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Anna-Katherine Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, Louisiana, was crowned Miss Mississippi State University Sunday [Sept. 11]. The competition is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi and Miss America. In addition to Thompson (second from left), Sunday’s winners included (from left), Lydia Bishop, a senior marketing major...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charles Scoggins

STARKVILLE — Charles Grady Scoggins, 79, died Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing. Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.
OKOLONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Debra Heart

COLUMBUS — Debra Ruth Heart, 62, died Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy