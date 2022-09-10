Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Oak Hill Academy softball scores three in seventh in walk-off victory over Lee Academy
WEST POINT — Last season, Oak Hill Academy center fielder Locke Myers made the game-ending error in a run-rule loss against Lee Academy. On Tuesday night, she stepped up with a runner on second base and the chance to walk it off against the Fillies. All that was standing...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman
Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
Commercial Dispatch
Zach Riley’s runner-up highlights MUW golf at WBU Fall Invitational
KENNETT, Mo. — Mississippi University for Women men’s golfer Zach Riley earned a second place individual finish, as the Owls’ teams competed at the two-day, 36-hole Williams Baptist University Fall Invitational. The W men finished in seventh and the ladies third (just a shot out of second) at the Kennett Country Club course.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State softball coach Samantha Ricketts lays out program’s exciting future to Rotary Club of Columbus
Mississippi State softball is coming off its best season in program history, and Samantha Ricketts, now entering her fourth season as the head coach in Starkville, has the keys to the castle for an ever-evolving Bulldogs team. Ricketts spoke at the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday about the heights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking making catches count
Of Caleb Ducking’s 10 catches so far this season, three have been touchdowns. The Mississippi State wide receiver — a towering target at 6-foot-5 — has made use of his frame so far. Ducking reached out for a touchdown catch from Will Rogers against Memphis before scoring twice from inside the 10-yard line Saturday at Arizona.
Commitment Chris Parson locked in with Mississippi State future
2023 Mississippi State commitment Chris Parson and his Ravenwood (Tenn.) High School teammates faced a major challenge in the season opener and last weekend. But the 247Composite four-star quarterback has bounced back nicely after that initial setback.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: West Point’s first win couldn’t have come at a better time
Seeing West Point come into Friday’s game with an 0-2 record was an unusual sight for a program that has seen so much success in recent years. However, those winless demons were exorcised against Noxubee County as the Green Wave took to the ground and rode the running game the entirety of Friday night.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel released for Mississippi State football game against Bowling Green
Mississippi State’s string of late games will end soon. The Bulldogs (2-0) will kick off against Bowling Green (0-2) at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 from Davis Wade Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network. MSU first takes on LSU at 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
Commercial Dispatch
MSU soccer finishes nonconference schedule with shutout victory over Presbyterian
STARKVILLE — Junior forward Elle McCaslin had come off the bench her first two seasons and change at Mississippi State. That was until she got the nod on Sunday to be in the starting lineup for the first time in her college career. McCaslin wasted no time making her...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: SHS names 2022 homecoming court
Students at Starkville High School celebrated their homecoming all last week, and ended the week before the game with the naming of the homecoming court including naming the king and queen. Indya Sparks was named the SHS homecoming queen, and Chris Hayes was named the SHS homecoming king on Friday at the Greensboro Center.
Commercial Dispatch
Photo: East Columbus Gym makeover
Brian Jones is the local government reporter for Columbus and Lowndes County. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Billie Clifton
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Billie Joyce Clifton, 77, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Marc Fleming
CALEDONIA — Marc Stewart Fleming, 66, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Salem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mel Howton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Education Brief: Local students receive ICC scholarships
The Itawamba Community College Foundation announced their scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 school year, and three students from the Golden Triangle have been named. Lucas Williams from Caledonia is the recipient of the JT Crabb Memorial Annual Scholarship. Kinnedy Johnson from Columbus and Andrea Brown from West Point are two of the recipients of the Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship.
msstate.edu
New Miss Mississippi State University crowned
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Anna-Katherine Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, Louisiana, was crowned Miss Mississippi State University Sunday [Sept. 11]. The competition is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi and Miss America. In addition to Thompson (second from left), Sunday’s winners included (from left), Lydia Bishop, a senior marketing major...
Commercial Dispatch
‘It’s kind of nice to see some maroon’: Mississippi State colors well represented at Arizona Stadium
TUCSON, Ariz. — Jonathan Whitaker stood at the railing between the first row of seats and the playing surface at Arizona Stadium, watching Mississippi State warm up. It was his first time watching the Bulldogs play in person in 20 years. Whitaker, a 2002 Mississippi State graduate, said he...
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Scoggins
STARKVILLE — Charles Grady Scoggins, 79, died Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing. Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.
Commercial Dispatch
Debra Heart
COLUMBUS — Debra Ruth Heart, 62, died Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Comments / 0