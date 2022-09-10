Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges’ hit animated series, Karma’s World, has now launched a line of toys through Mattel and haircare products with CurlyKids. Mattel has released a full line of Karma’s World toys, including dolls and doll accessories, styling heads, role play, plush and more. Inspired by the show’s main character Karma, toys will not be the only items created in her likeness. A licensing deal with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment will produce a full line of haircare products through CurlyKids. The line will include a detangling shampoo, conditioner and spray. The “Mixed Texture HairCare” items will be available at...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 MINUTES AGO