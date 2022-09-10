ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

fox2detroit.com

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
FENTON, MI
WKHM

Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge

A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday. Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools. After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot during road rage on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot during a road rage on Southfield Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the male drivers were driving southbound and exchanged words. Police say the suspect vehicle, which was described as a green, pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

At least 12 new Ford Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock Assembly Plant

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Woodhaven are searching for suspects who they say drove off in 12 to 15 new Mustangs from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to police, the new Mustangs were stolen around 2 a.m.Tuesday. This is the second such theft of this kind from the Flat Rock plant.
WOODHAVEN, MI

