New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
Multi-vehicle crash in Macomb County closes all westbound lanes on I-94, expect delays
A bad traffic crash involving multiple vehicles including a wrecked semi and smashed in FedEx truck is blocking all lanes of westbound travel on I-94 Tuesday morning.
1 Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Grosse Ile Township (Wayne County, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash after a Mack semi-tractor trailer struck a pedestrian, parked cars, and a garage. The crash happened when the driver traveling north on [..]
WNEM
Southbound US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound US-23 in Genesee County are back open following a crash. The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The highway was closed after M-21/Corunna Road, Exit 118, but has since reopened.
2 Persons Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kent Lake Road (Oakland County, MI)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Michigan State Police, a 53-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Road rage incident on US-23, two vehicles not identified
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a single rollover crash on North US-23 from a road rage incident Friday. The ongoing investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in the road rage incident while traveling north on US-23 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
huronhub.com
2 drivers caught passing stopped school buses this week in Huron Township
It’s like deja vu in Huron Township with more drivers passing school buses with stop lights flashing. Two more drivers were caught by police this week passing stopped school buses on the local roads. One driver from Woodhaven was caught Monday morning on Sibley Road, and another driver from...
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
nbc25news.com
1 dead in Fenton fatal car crash
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal car crash occurred in Fenton on Friday involving two cars. On September 9, around 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Denton Hill Road and Denton Creek Drive. A Chevrolet Camaro...
WKHM
Fatal Weekend Accident Near Stockbridge
A fatal accident on M-36 and Dexter Trail in Gregory, 11 minutes east of Stockbridge, took place Saturday night. A 28-year-old man from Livingston County was killed when his vehicle rear ended a pickup hauling a boat. Of the three people in the truck, one was seriously injured, a 32-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday. Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.
The Oakland Press
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
fox2detroit.com
Warren truck plant entrance rammed and at least two Jeep Wagoneers recovered
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police were seen at the Stellantis truck plant after reports of thieves ramming the front gate and trying to steal multiple Jeep Wagoneers. Thieves managed to make off with at least two vehicles before authorities got ahold of them. It's unclear what unfolded...
fox2detroit.com
Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools. After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot during road rage on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was shot during a road rage on Southfield Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the male drivers were driving southbound and exchanged words. Police say the suspect vehicle, which was described as a green, pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired...
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
fox2detroit.com
At least 12 new Ford Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock Assembly Plant
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Woodhaven are searching for suspects who they say drove off in 12 to 15 new Mustangs from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant. According to police, the new Mustangs were stolen around 2 a.m.Tuesday. This is the second such theft of this kind from the Flat Rock plant.
