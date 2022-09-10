Royalton gets their second shutout win of the season, beat Huskers 26-0

The Royals football team tallied their second win of the season, and their second shutout. They beat the Holdingford Huskers on their own turf, 26-0, Friday, Sept. 9.

The Royals have outscored their opponents 78-0 in the first two weeks. They started this game with the ball first and they went 80 yards, scoring on a 22-yard QB keeper by Drew Yourczek. Their opening drive had multiple big plays, including a 35-yard pass to WR James Vannurden and a 23-yard pitch play to Connor Carlson. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Royals had a 6-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter.

The Royals defense forced a three and out on the Huskers first drive but a solid punt by the home team gave the Royals a long field. The Huskers defense rebounded after their first drive, forcing the Royals into a three and out of their own.

The Huskers started their next drive in Royals territory, at the 25 yard line, after a 39-yard return.

Despite the great field position, the Royals held them to yet another three and out, courtesy of great run defense and a sack by Colton Hinderschied.

In the second, the Royals scored on another keeper by Yourczek, this time for 24 yards. The 2-point conversion failed and the Royals took a two touchdown lead, 12-0.

On the Huskers ensuing drive, they opted for more deep passes in attempts to even the score. However, they were picked off on a crossing route by Will Gorecki who returned it to the Huskers’ 27 yard line, giving the Royals a short field. Just a few plays later, Gorecki took a pitch to the left and, after breaking several tackles, skirted the sideline and dove for the pylon, breaking the plane for the third score of the night.

Another unsuccessful 2-point attempt brought the score to 18-0, with 3:57 left in the half.

In the third, Yourczek ran in for his third touchdown of the night, scoring on a 7-yard run. The Royals increased their lead to 26-0 after a successful 2-point conversion by Yourczek.

The Royals’ defense held the Huskers to just 152 total yards, 104 through the air and 48 on the ground. They held them to just 2-of-11 on third downs and forced two turnovers. Carlson led the team in tackles, with 13 total and a sack. Jonathan Bzdok finished second with six. Ethan Psyck, Jackson Psyck and Hinderschied all tallied a sack.

Offensively, the Royals recorded 260 total yards, 193 on the ground, 67 through the air. They finished the night converting 6-of-13 on third downs. Yourczek finished completing four passes on eight attempts for 65 yards and a pick. He was more of a threat on the ground as he finished second in yards, with 74 on 14 attempts and three TDs. Carlson led the team in rushing yards. He finished with 19 carries for 103 yards, with a long of 24. Gorecki netted 18 yards and a score on six carries. Vannurden brought in two receptions for 41 yards. Carson Popp snagged one catch for 25 yards.

The Royals host the 2-0 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Friday, Sept. 16.