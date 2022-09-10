ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

The Hazard Herald

Leaders present funding in Perry County to improve infrastructure, provides project update

On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

One killed in Floyd crash

LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington

LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
The Hazard Herald

Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County

FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for missing woman in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE

PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Thomas, Bobcats outlast Lincoln County

The Bell County Bobcats got four touchdowns from Daniel Thomas and a pair of two-point conversions on Friday in a 40-30 win over Lincoln County. Thomas, a junior running back, rushed for 280 yards on 25 carries and caught a TD pass for 66 yards. Freshman quarterback Blake Burnett completed...
PINEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder. Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”
BARBOURVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
