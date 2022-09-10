Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Knott County student looks to spread hope after disaster
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hunter Combs is a junior at Knott County Central High School. He said school has always been his happy place. “I just know kind of how school has effected me. I know that it has really taught me who I am,” he said. Combs...
Leaders present funding in Perry County to improve infrastructure, provides project update
On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
Beshear announces start of construction on replacement of county, state bridges damaged by flooding
On Sept. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in Floyd crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
clayconews.com
Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington
LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
WSAZ
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County
FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
clayconews.com
HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS LOCATED IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY IDENTIFIED AS A BEATTYVILLE RESIDENT
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 12, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. As a result of the ongoing investigation,...
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
wymt.com
Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
wymt.com
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
thelevisalazer.com
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE
PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
middlesboronews.com
Thomas, Bobcats outlast Lincoln County
The Bell County Bobcats got four touchdowns from Daniel Thomas and a pair of two-point conversions on Friday in a 40-30 win over Lincoln County. Thomas, a junior running back, rushed for 280 yards on 25 carries and caught a TD pass for 66 yards. Freshman quarterback Blake Burnett completed...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
wymt.com
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder. Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
