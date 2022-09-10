Read full article on original website
Anderson and Vaara lead Ludington past Oakridge in three sets
Ludington’s girls volleyball team swept Oakridge in three sets Tuesday night 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 in a West Michigan Conference Lakes match at home. “The girls put up some good blocks, and had some great kills tonight,” said Orioles head coach Liz Holden. “They are getting faster with their offense, and having fun with it.
Mason County Central gets by Ravenna in five sets
Mason County Central’s girls volleyball team pulled out a thrilling five-set match over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers dual match at home Tuesday night. The Spartans opened the night with a 26-24 victory in the first set, but then lost the next two, 21-25, 20-25 before rallying for a 26-24 win in set four to force a fifth and deciding set, which they won 15-10.
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets
The Montague volleyball team cruised past Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday. The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-9. Alissa Wynn scored seven aces, while Jordan Netcott added eight digs and six aces. Laura Borras had six digs and two aces and Maizie Collins...
Eagles Outlast Kentwood Grand River Prep in 2-1 Victory
The Eagles of Kent City hosted Kentwood Grand River Prep in Monday non-conference soccer action on Monday afternoon and came away with a slim 2-1 win. Kent City came into the game as the more experienced team with 8 games already under their belt, while the Titans had only played two.
Sailors improve to 14-4 as they cruise past Wyoming in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team breezed by Wyoming for an OK Conference-Green win on Tuesday evening. The Sailors downed Wyoming in three straight sets (25-8, 25-10, 25-13). Mallory Hogston scored five aces and made three kills, while Ava Dunn added six kills and three digs. Jersey VanderWall chipped in seven...
Nine area football teams ranked headed into week #4
MUSKEGON–Nine area high school football teams appear on the first Associated Press rankings of the season. Most coaches don’t take a whole lot of stock in the rankings, but it does give football fans something to talk about when discussing their team’s fortunes through the first three weeks of the season.
Manistee comes from behind in the second half to beat Hart 3-2
Playing exceedingly well before its home fans, the Hart boys soccer team very nearly pulled off a major upset in the West Michigan Conference when it took a 2-0 lead in the second half of Monday night’s game against Manistee. The Chippewas came into the game undefeated in the...
North Muskegon tops Newaygo and Whitehall in Tuesday volleyball action
The North Muskegon volleyball team won the day with a 2-0 finish in a tri-match against Whitehall and Newaygo on Monday evening. The Norse defeated Newaygo in two sets (25-20, 25-12) and Whitehall in three sets (13-25, 25-20, 15-11). Natalie Pannucci posted 19 digs, 15 kills and six blocks for...
Van Duinen scores two goals to lead Spring Lake over Fruitport
The Spring Lake boys soccer team claimed a win over rival Fruitport on Monday evening. The Lakers topped the Trojans by a score of 3-1. Bryce Van Duinen led the attack with two goals, while Will Rudd added a single score and an assist. Fruitport’s Brady Brown netted the lone...
Western Michigan Christian goes 1-0-1 at Warrior soccer invite
Western Michigan Christian hosted Shelby and Grandville Calvin Christian at the Warrior soccer invite on Saturday and walked away with a win and a tie. The opener saw WMC top Shelby 3-1 while it tied Calvin Christian 1-1. The Warriors used a 2-1 first-half lead to defeat Shelby. Charlie Buursma...
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at volleyball quad on Saturday
Spring Lake’s girls volleyball team went 3-0 at its home quad meet Saturday morning, defeating Ludington (25-20, 25-23), Thornapple Valley (19-25, 25-15, 15-12) and Oakridge (25-5, 25-17). Kalli Lewkowski paced the Lakers with 28 kills and Ella Andree followed with 16 kills. Defensively, a key performer was Brooke Bolthouse...
Freye and Pulaski score two goals each to lead Mona Shores over Zeeland West
The Mona Shores boys soccer team got by Zeeland West to notch their third OK Conference-Green victory of the season. The Sailors topped the Dux by a score of 7-3. Kaden Pulaski led the offense with two goals and two assists. Abe Freye added a pair of goals with an...
Fremont and Whitehall boys win WMC Jamboree #1 while Ludington girls take first place
The Fremont and Whitehall boys cross country teams tied for first place team honors on Tuesday afternoon at the West Michigan Conference Jamboree #1 held in Fremont at Branstrom Park. The Packers and Vikings each finished with a team total score of 45 in the boys division. The Orioles of...
Muskegon Heights gets shut out by Detroit Edison 51-0
It was all Detroit Edison from start to finish on Saturday afternoon as the Pioneers made quick work of the Muskegon Heights Academy Tigers shutting them out 51-0. The Pioneers found the endzone twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter taking a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
Rockets cruise to volleyball win over Grand Rapids Union in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team cruised by Grand Rapids Union in an OK Conference-Green showdown on Tuesday evening. The Rockets ran away with the win in three sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-9). Sophia Hekkema led with eight kills, three digs and two aces, while Madisyn Dykema made 10 kills and two digs.
Hart boys, girls cruise to huge West Michigan Conference Rivers Jamboree cross country wins
It was all Hart in the first West Michigan Conference Rivers jamboree of the cross country season. The Pirates easily cruised to wins in the boys and girls division on Tuesday afternoon in a meet at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon. In the boys’ division, Hart took 7-of-10 top...
