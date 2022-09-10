Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Anderson and Vaara lead Ludington past Oakridge in three sets
Ludington’s girls volleyball team swept Oakridge in three sets Tuesday night 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 in a West Michigan Conference Lakes match at home. “The girls put up some good blocks, and had some great kills tonight,” said Orioles head coach Liz Holden. “They are getting faster with their offense, and having fun with it.
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central gets by Ravenna in five sets
Mason County Central’s girls volleyball team pulled out a thrilling five-set match over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers dual match at home Tuesday night. The Spartans opened the night with a 26-24 victory in the first set, but then lost the next two, 21-25, 20-25 before rallying for a 26-24 win in set four to force a fifth and deciding set, which they won 15-10.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee comes from behind in the second half to beat Hart 3-2
Playing exceedingly well before its home fans, the Hart boys soccer team very nearly pulled off a major upset in the West Michigan Conference when it took a 2-0 lead in the second half of Monday night’s game against Manistee. The Chippewas came into the game undefeated in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont volleyball cruises past Manistee in three sets Wednesday
Fremont hosted Manistee in its first home West Michigan Conference-Lakes match on Tuesday night and came away with a three-set victory, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11. Offensive leaders for the Packers included Carle Bruggema, Kendall Barnhart and Avery Christofferson, who each had six service aces. Sage Vandenberg led the attackers with 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Nine area football teams ranked headed into week #4
MUSKEGON–Nine area high school football teams appear on the first Associated Press rankings of the season. Most coaches don’t take a whole lot of stock in the rankings, but it does give football fans something to talk about when discussing their team’s fortunes through the first three weeks of the season.
localsportsjournal.com
Sailors improve to 14-4 as they cruise past Wyoming in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team breezed by Wyoming for an OK Conference-Green win on Tuesday evening. The Sailors downed Wyoming in three straight sets (25-8, 25-10, 25-13). Mallory Hogston scored five aces and made three kills, while Ava Dunn added six kills and three digs. Jersey VanderWall chipped in seven...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon tops Newaygo and Whitehall in Tuesday volleyball action
The North Muskegon volleyball team won the day with a 2-0 finish in a tri-match against Whitehall and Newaygo on Monday evening. The Norse defeated Newaygo in two sets (25-20, 25-12) and Whitehall in three sets (13-25, 25-20, 15-11). Natalie Pannucci posted 19 digs, 15 kills and six blocks for...
localsportsjournal.com
Lasser scores two goals as North Muskegon upsets Oakridge
The North Muskegon boys soccer team pulled off the upset over Western Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Eagles by a score of 2-1 and handed them their first loss of the season. Max Lasser led the way scoring both goals for the Norse off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake goes 3-0 at volleyball quad on Saturday
Spring Lake’s girls volleyball team went 3-0 at its home quad meet Saturday morning, defeating Ludington (25-20, 25-23), Thornapple Valley (19-25, 25-15, 15-12) and Oakridge (25-5, 25-17). Kalli Lewkowski paced the Lakers with 28 kills and Ella Andree followed with 16 kills. Defensively, a key performer was Brooke Bolthouse...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont goes 0-3 in Monday volleyball action
CADILLAC – — The Fremont volleyball team battled hard but went 0-3 in a quad match on Monday. The Packers fell to Cadillac (17-25, 23-25), Traverse City St. Francis (19-25, 9-25) and McBain (9-25, 21-25). Carle Bruggema led in production with 33 assists, 22 digs, 14 kills, four...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont and Whitehall boys win WMC Jamboree #1 while Ludington girls take first place
The Fremont and Whitehall boys cross country teams tied for first place team honors on Tuesday afternoon at the West Michigan Conference Jamboree #1 held in Fremont at Branstrom Park. The Packers and Vikings each finished with a team total score of 45 in the boys division. The Orioles of...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights gets shut out by Detroit Edison 51-0
It was all Detroit Edison from start to finish on Saturday afternoon as the Pioneers made quick work of the Muskegon Heights Academy Tigers shutting them out 51-0. The Pioneers found the endzone twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter taking a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Freye and Pulaski score two goals each to lead Mona Shores over Zeeland West
The Mona Shores boys soccer team got by Zeeland West to notch their third OK Conference-Green victory of the season. The Sailors topped the Dux by a score of 7-3. Kaden Pulaski led the offense with two goals and two assists. Abe Freye added a pair of goals with an...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys, girls cruise to huge West Michigan Conference Rivers Jamboree cross country wins
It was all Hart in the first West Michigan Conference Rivers jamboree of the cross country season. The Pirates easily cruised to wins in the boys and girls division on Tuesday afternoon in a meet at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon. In the boys’ division, Hart took 7-of-10 top...
localsportsjournal.com
Rockets cruise to volleyball win over Grand Rapids Union in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team cruised by Grand Rapids Union in an OK Conference-Green showdown on Tuesday evening. The Rockets ran away with the win in three sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-9). Sophia Hekkema led with eight kills, three digs and two aces, while Madisyn Dykema made 10 kills and two digs.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys claim 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys cross country team captured the 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title on Saturday held in Holland at Macatawa Bay Middle School. Grand Haven finished with a team score of 53. Zeeland West finished in the runner-up position with 86 points and the Hart Pirates came in 3rd place with a team score of 103.
6 weeks on, 1 week off: Mona Shores trying new schedule that prioritizes consistency
NORTON SHORES, MI – Mona Shores Public Schools is trying out a new schedule this year which school leaders hope will establish a more consistent routine for students and staff after two unpredictable years of the coronavirus pandemic. The district kicked off the new school year last week with...
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
Several hurt, three hospitalized in assault at Norton Shores home
Several people were injured during an assault in Norton Shores on Tuesday, authorities say.
WOOD
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Comments / 0