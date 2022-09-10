ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorAuthority

2023 Chrysler 300C brings back big V-8 power before production ends

An iconic nameplate has returned to the Chrysler lineup once again. On Tuesday, the 2023 Chrysler 300C broke cover with a large V-8, special badging, and limited availability of only 2,200 units. Each will cost $55,000 and be among the last 300 models. The automaker confirmed production of the 300 will end after the 2023 model year, and reservations for the 300C are now being taken with deliveries set to begin in the spring.
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked

Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
