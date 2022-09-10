Lori Harvey Pops in a Monogrammed Fendi Trench Coat Dress and Neon Pink Pumps at Fendi’s ’23 Resort Show

Lori Harvey bundled up while attending Fend’s ’23 resort show in New York yesterday at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Harvey arrived among other starry guests in a full Fendi ensemble, complete with vibrant footwear.

Dressed in gray, Harvey wore an oversized monogrammed trench coat dress with a folded back collar that was belted in the middle to give the garment shape. Complete with exaggerated sleeves, monogrammed light gray lining, a swooping skirt and a high leg slit, the dress made waves, acting as a statement piece that Harvey built upon. The model donned a silver chain necklace and matching diamond studs, which she paired with a neon yellow beaded Fendi belt bag with silver hardware. Harvey wore her short black locks slicked down and accentuated her features with smokey makeup.

Further accessorizing with pops of color, Harvey wore pink Christian Louboutin pointed toe pumps sporting tall stiletto-style heels that quite literally elevated the SKN by LH owner’s outfit. The sharp footwear popped against the neutral grey hues existing in the ensemble, making them the perfect addition to the bold event wear.

Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial fashion sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the streets around L.A. The model’s shoe style often consists of several Yeezy silhouettes, sandals and boots.

Fendi’s ’23 resort collection saw the exciting and unexpected collaboration of Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs. The small capsule debuted at the runway show Friday at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom as part of a larger collection that paid homage to the brand’s bestselling Baguette bag. Other collabs included a remix of the Baguette by way of Tiffany & Co. and its signature robin egg blue hue along with a sequin hot pink iteration by Sarah Jessica Parker, who immortalized the bag in “Sex and the City.”

