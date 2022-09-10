Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances
Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Poll Report: Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Sooners moved up to No. 6 in both rankings after their blowout win over Kent State on Saturday.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans
The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
‘They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn’: Dabo Swinney hilariously calls out Clemson football defense ahead of Louisiana Tech game
The Clemson Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to their 2022 college football campaign, but head coach Dabo Swinney is far from impressed with what he’s seen so far of his team, particularly from the defense. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Swinney called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get the Ball to Drake Stoops, and 'Good Things Happen' for Oklahoma
Stoops grew up around the program, and now he's following his own path — with one shoe if he has to — as a dynamic playmaker.
Stephen Jones confusingly puts the blame on CeeDee Lamb after Dak Prescott injury in Cowboys Week 1 loss
The Dallas Cowboys scored all of 3 points in their disappointing Week 1 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, Dak Prescott suffered an injury and is expected to miss up to two months. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones placed some of the blame on CeeDee Lamb […] The post Stephen Jones confusingly puts the blame on CeeDee Lamb after Dak Prescott injury in Cowboys Week 1 loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett
Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1
After the San Francisco 49ers’ disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a lot of people criticized Trey Lance and his poor play. In fact, some even argued they would have won the contest had Jimmy Garoppolo started. However, 49ers legend Jerry Rice thinks the NFL wannabe-experts are jumping to conclusions too quickly before […] The post Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos
Geno Smith has become a Monday Night Football legend by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 upset win at home over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. It was a sweet victory that Smith and the Seahawks will take their time enjoying. Smith, in particular, is taking the win as some sort of a […] The post Geno Smith delivers perfect savage quote on national TV after beating Russell Wilson, Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s bold claim after getting challenged by Kirk Cousins
Justin Jefferson isn’t short on confidence. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver doesn’t lack in talent, either. All that he’s missing now is longevity. He’s been one of the most productive wide receivers in the past two seasons but it’s not enough to be considered an all-time great until he does it “again, and again, and […] The post Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s bold claim after getting challenged by Kirk Cousins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0