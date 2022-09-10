Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the ultimate playoff preview as the AL East divisional rivals meet for five games. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick. In a few short weeks, we could see the Rays and Blue Jays square off in a […] The post MLB Odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians complete sweep of Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers, Shane Bieber had another strong start and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win Sunday. Bieber (10-8) went 6⅓ innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out...
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/12/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Tyler Anderson gets the ball for the Dodgers, while Ryne Nelson starts for the Diamondbacks. Tyler Anderson has a 2.73 ERA. He has been brilliant and an improbably important part of the Dodgers […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Minnesota Vikings takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Packers
Coming into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, few national personalities expected the Minnesota Vikings to be a legitimate contender for the NFC North, let alone secure a win over the Green Bay Packers in their home opener. The team completely overhauled their front office, hired a young head coach with experience sharing a sideline in Sean McVay, and plugged many of the holes on their depth chart via free agency, the draft, and trade, and yet, to many a fan outside of Minnesota, the expectations for 2022 topped out within a win of .500, the same record the team recorded in 2021.
Wander Franco not in Rays’ lineup for series opener vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Having lost the last two games to the AL East-leading Yankees — and badly — the Rays are at Rogers Centre tonight to open a five-games-in-four-days series against the Blue Jays in a battle of wild-card contenders. The Rays will be without Wander Franco, the...
2 reasons Justin Verlander will win AL Cy Young over Dylan Cease
Justin Verlander is in the midst of another otherworldly season. The Houston Astros’ ageless wonder is bouncing back from Tommy John surgery in a major way. The 2022 AL Cy Young Award is well within reach. This season, Verlander leads all pitchers with a 1.84 ERA in 152.0 innings...
3 reasons Braves’ Spencer Strider will win NL Rookie of the Year over teammate Michael Harris
The Atlanta Braves have a pair of NL Rookie of the Year hopefuls in Spencer Strider and Michael Harris. Both players have realistic chances of winning the award. In fact, they probably should split the award. They have both been extremely valuable in a different manner. Strider has dominated opponents...
Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup
Russell Wilson is set to return to Seattle on Monday Night Football as the Denver Broncos take on the Seahawks. And Wilson is prepared from a style standpoint as well. The star QB arrived wearing a flashy suit, per James Palmer. Russell Wilson 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZUfH0N8VSu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022 Russell Wilson, who […] The post Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins made a stunning revelation about the nature of the knee injury that has kept him on the sideline to start the 2022 NFL season. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season while nursing a torn ACL. That same injury kept him out of the season opener on Sunday. During a […] The post Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson stokes flames against Robert Sarver by pulling curtain on ex-Suns players’ reactions
Big news in the NBA yesterday was that Suns’ owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for allegations of racism and misogyny. Many in the NBA world are reacting, including players and executives. One notable reaction comes from former NBA player Richard Jefferson. Jefferson...
The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed
Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury is reportedly playing a role in William Contreras’ playing time for the Atlanta Braves. A twitter user asked why Contreras, who’s only had 3 starts during the month of September, is not receiving adequate playing time. CBS fantasy baseball writer and podcaster Scott White shared an interesting response to the question. […] The post The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gabe Kapler takes subtle shot at Zach Littell after Giants demote pitcher
The San Francisco Giants decided to option relief pitcher Zach Littell to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento just one day after he appeared to show up manager Gabe Kapler late in the team’s win over the Atlanta Braves. Following the roster move, Kapler spoke to reporters, explaining the team’s decision to demote Littell. In […] The post Gabe Kapler takes subtle shot at Zach Littell after Giants demote pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
