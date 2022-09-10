Jump bags change the game for first responders

One term came up time and time again as local emergency responders talked about the jump bags they are receiving from the Good Neighbors EMS Fund.

“Game changer.”

“Some of the feedback from our deputies is that this is definitely a game changer,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

“That consistency and standardization of the bags is a game changer,” said Camp Ripley Fire and Rescue Chief Pat Boone, who is also a member of the Good Neighbors EMS Fund.

The organization recently distributed its first 27 jump bags to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. A nonprofit, Good Neighbors aims to use its ability to get supplies to local emergency teams by leveraging a bigger buying power. Through donations, the 501(c)(3) can go to a supplier and buy supplies in bulk at a lower cost and then distribute them to local teams.

The first project was to purchase jump bags for all local first responders. The bags contain medical supplies ranging from stints and dressings to a glucometer and oxygen. The idea is for personnel across agencies to have all the equipment and supplies they need readily available when they have to respond to an incident at the drop of a hat.

Good Neighbors has, so far, ordered 285 bags. Due to supply chain issues, it received its first 27, Aug. 10. Those were immediately donated to the Sheriff’s Office to equip all of its squad cars.

“All of the deputies are first responders and respond to all of the medicals within Morrison County, so they’re a huge asset for them to have,” Boone said. “We deemed those guys as kind of a priority.”

As more bags come in, they will be distributed first to law enforcement at the four police departments in Morrison County — Little Falls, Pierz, Motley and Royalton. They will then go to EMS and fire personnel throughout the county.

Boone said the date on which the group will receive its next shipment of bags “changes every time” he checks. That said, they are hoping to have more bags by October.

Through a donation from Sourcewell, Good Neighbors is also working to purchase and distribute bags to units within the five counties in its region — Morrison, Cass, Crow Wing, Todd and Wadena.

Larsen said deputies within the Sheriff’s Office are already seeing the benefits of having a jump bag. Each one is color-coded and meticulously laid out in a uniform manner. That could ultimately save precious seconds during an emergency situation.

He said the way the bags are organized makes it easier for responders to work together. If they are out of a certain supply or, for some reason, don’t have their bag, they can go into a partner’s bag and know exactly where to find whatever it is they need.

“Some of our deputies, unfortunately we don’t know every single first responder and every single first responder doesn’t know all of the deputies, but we’re there doing the same job during the chaos,” Larsen said. “To be able to just dive into each other’s bags and know where everything’s at, that’s huge for us.”

Stacy Maciej, a member of Good Neighbors and Swanville First Responders, said she has to drive her private vehicle when responding to an incident. Knowing, at this point, that the Sheriff’s Office will be there with all of the necessary supplies is something she doesn’t take for granted.

“We’re there and we can use their bags and their stuff,” Maciej said. “Before, they didn’t have the supplies that we might need. As a first responder, if you didn’t have your bag, you couldn’t help. There’s nothing to do. You had to wait for somebody else to come with something. I think, as a first responder, having them have bags is huge.”

Aside from the uniformity of the bags, the supplies within them have also been a welcomed improvement for the Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Jason Worlie said there are items in the bag that they have never had as law enforcement officers.

For example, he said deputies can now check someone’s blood sugar level with a glucometer that is included in the bag. That is something they have never had before.

“We do have a lot of instances where we’ll have, someone veers off the road and it’s like, ‘OK, did the person fall asleep? Are they under the influence of alcohol or drugs? What’s going on?’” Larsen said. “A lot of times it’s just a diabetic reaction. To be able to have these tools in place and know immediately what’s going on, it definitely helps us out.”

There are also items such as pulse oximeters and automatic blood pressure cuffs.

Larsen said that helps deputies prepare EMS crew members for what they are about to encounter when they arrive on scene. They are able to update them en route on the patient’s vitals.

“If I’m in the rig responding, we start game-planning when we get there, what we’re going to do,” Boone said. “These guys have already given us the information we need to make a plan of what we need to grab and bring in and how to treat that patient. That information is critical for us and definitely speeds up the process.”

Maciej added that even being able to provide a change in the patient’s condition can be critical. The deputies can take a patient’s vitals immediately when they arrive on scene and continue to monitor them to see how they are trending.

Prior to receiving the jump bag, Larsen said members of the Sheriff’s Office were sometimes having to use outdated equipment. What they did have, he said, was usually in one big bag and was not organized in such a simplified manner that made working across agencies and out of a fellow responder’s bag a cinch.

Having that ease of access, he added, helps provide confidence to deputies when they’re responding to a critical incident. That, too, is no small factor, as time is always of the essence, and seconds could mean the difference between life and death.

“It’s just so organized, laid out perfectly, that I have no problem telling anybody that this is what we should have had a long time ago,” Larsen said. “I’m just thankful that we have it now. It’s cost effective. It’s not costing our office anything. It just means the world.”

Boone said the fact they’ve been able to distribute some of the bags has made believers out of some early skeptics. Initially, he said in conversations with some first response units, they didn’t “really believe it could ever happen.”

Now that they’ve been told what they’re going to receive and actually been able to see it in action with the Sheriff’s Office, he said they are all excited to receive their own jump bags.

Seeing the Good Neighbors EMS Fund’s services in action has also helped fundraising efforts. That is no small point for an organization that relies almost entirely on donations.

“If anything, it’s probably increased because people actually see, ‘Whoa. This actually is happening and it’s a good deal. I want to be a part of that,’” said Dr. Mark Moe, founder of the Good Neighbors EMS Fund.

Boone said that’s important, because the group’s mission will never truly be fulfilled. There will always be a “huge need” for equipment, he said. And, when it comes to medical supplies, everything expires and needs to be replenished.

None of it is cheap, either. The cost per bag is about $900.

“Just like anything, you have to have money for this stuff,” Worlie said. “It’s hard to buy this stuff for 30 squad cars. Fortunately, we got it through this organization.”

Boone said, ultimately, Good Neighbors hopes to become the organization that, as supplies and equipment expires, they can continuously supply replacements for whatever is needed throughout the county.

Maciej said she also expects the demand for bags to go up as they are distributed.

“People didn’t know what we were asking,” she said. “I feel like, until they get to see what we are giving them... They said, ‘Oh yeah. We have well-equipped bags.’ When you find out what actually is in that bag, it’s nothing compared to what’s in the bag they could have.”

Larsen added that, in the event of a two- or three-vehicle accident, supplies can be used up quickly if there are multiple patients. Being able to rely on more than just their own bag is, well, a game changer.

“Law enforcement is grateful,” Larsen said. “We’re thankful for these guys and, like I said, for all of the planning that went into this. I think the citizens of Morrison County are going to be grateful, as well. It allows us to provide that much better care for them.”