Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat goes up in flames on Detroit River

DETROIT (WWJ) - Coast Guard members in the air and on the water worked save three people in the Detroit River last night after a boater's vessel caught fire.

The United States Coast Guard said on social media that they were first dispatched to the Detroit River after a 20 ft. vessel was reported burning near Belle Isle.

According to officials, one person was in the water initially, having been forced off the burning boat. Two jet skiers attempted to help, but both people ended up in the water after one of the jet skies overturned.

USCG said a MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Detroit was already airborne when the crew diverted to the boat fire. They eventually teamed up with a small response boat from Station Bell Isle to locate the trio.

According to officials, a rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and managed to take one person to a Good Samaritan's boat. The other two were rescued from the water and all three eventually ended up onboard the rescue vessel.

The overturned jet ski was towed to shore while the Detroit Harbormaster towed the damaged boat once the fire was out.

"Bravo Zulu all," the USCG said of the rescue effort. No injuries stemming from the incident were reported from officials.