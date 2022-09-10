MINNEAPOLIS -- Changes are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023, and the Royals are already starting to think about how the new rules will impact their team. "I personally think they'll be good," said Nicky Lopez, the Royals' MLBPA representative. "In Kauffman Stadium, it's going to be awesome. It's going to help us. We're a defensive-minded team, and a fast team. I think this helps a bit. But you don't really know. We'll have to adjust on the fly."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO