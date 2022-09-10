ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call

In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss

The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB
MLB

How will new rules impact Royals?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Changes are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023, and the Royals are already starting to think about how the new rules will impact their team. "I personally think they'll be good," said Nicky Lopez, the Royals' MLBPA representative. "In Kauffman Stadium, it's going to be awesome. It's going to help us. We're a defensive-minded team, and a fast team. I think this helps a bit. But you don't really know. We'll have to adjust on the fly."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Mets host the Cubs on 3-game home skid

Chicago Cubs (59-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-53, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-1, 1.66 ERA, .55 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -409, Cubs +319; over/under is 7...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit Monday

The Detroit Tigers will start Eric Haase at catcher for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Haase will bat cleanup and handle catching duties Monday while Tucker Barnhart takes a seat. Our models project Haase, who has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.3 fantasy points against the Astros.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong sitting for Milwaukee Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will take the night off Tuesday while Luis Urias starts at second base and hits seventh against the Cardinals. Our models have Wong making 68 more plate appearances this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
