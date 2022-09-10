ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy Beds recalled for crushing hazards, injury concerns

By Aaron Marrie
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

(WTAJ) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on about 8,200 Murphy Beds due to serious impact and crushing hazards.

The Murphy Beds, manufactured by Cyme Tech, can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, which poses serious impact and crushing hazards. There have been 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking including 62 injuries including broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and more.

Those who have the recalled beds should immediately stop and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. Additionally, Cyme Tech is contacting all known purchasers directly.

  • Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed open.
    Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed closed (shown with horizontal handles).
    Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed closed (shown with vertical handles).

Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Home Furniture and Wade Logan are among the recalled Murphy Beds brands. The recall affects full and queen-size beds that were sold online through Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart between Feb. 2014 through May 2022. This includes all five of their color options.

Retailers pull lobster from menus after ‘red list’ warning

Below are the following model numbers included in the recall:

MODEL NUMBER
S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically)
S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically)
S234 (Double Bed, Doors installed Horizontally)
S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally)

Model numbers along with the brand name of the bed can be found on the original online receipt or by contacting Murphy Beds.

