MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO