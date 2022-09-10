Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
wgxa.tv
Sheriff pulls alcohol license from Macon night club following deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has signed off on revoking the alcohol license for the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Ave. The development comes after a shooting on Saturday that took the life of a security guard. Read a copy of the letters:. Rodeo...
wgxa.tv
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
wgxa.tv
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
wgxa.tv
Disappeared: WRPD police need help solving case of missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are reaching out to the public in their investigation of a woman who went missing in 2016. According to police, 45-year-old Christie Douglas was last seen walking in the Ravenwood Way neighborhood on March 16, 2016. After not hearing from or seeing...
Bibb deputies investigating after customer shoots security guard at Macon bar
MACON, Ga. — It was another violent weekend in Macon, including the deadly shooting of a security guard at a business on Pio Nono Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, who worked at the Rodeo Bar and Grill Restaurant, was killed. Deputies say that a...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at gas station in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station overnight. According to a press release, it happened around midnight at a station on 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the...
41nbc.com
23-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County Monday, man charged with murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday, and a man is now charged with murder. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County deputies and officers with Milledgeville Police responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.
Fort Valley police still searching for person who killed Georgia woman in 2019
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Pearlie Mae Williams of Fort Valley died from what police called a "savage beating." Fort Valley police are asking for your help in finding her killer. Latoya Roberts has fond memories of her mother, Pearlie Mae Williams. "She was...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder
MACON, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother. The shooting took place at the Next Level...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
wgxa.tv
Two wanted in Overnight Gas Station Robbery
MACON, Ga (WGXA) ---- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery just before 12:00 a.m. at the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It was reported that two male subjects entered the store brandishing firearms. They demanded money from the...
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
41nbc.com
Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
WJCL
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death in his truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man was found shot to death in his truck in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the corner of Cowan Street and Smith street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown in his truck. Investigators say Brown had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
41nbc.com
Adult and teen shot after altercation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday September 9. It was reported there was an altercation of some kind near the intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old male and 14-year-old male were struck by gunfire. The 14-year-old male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in stable condition. The 40-year-old male was driven by personal vehicle to Piedmont Hospital and then transported to Atrium Health. The 40-year-old male is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.
