fox7austin.com
Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrates grand opening in Round Rock
The first Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar held a grand opening Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first Round Rock location Sept. 13 at 2600 N. I-35, Round Rock. The farm-to-table restaurant offers house-made simple syrups for cocktails and freshly baked bread for all of its menu items. The menu includes appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts alongside drinks, including wine, beer, signature cocktails and whiskey flights. Items such as biscuits, chicken and waffle plates, French toast, eggs and cocktails are also available during weekend brunch . 737-243-1330. www.whiskeycake.com.
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen offers modern menu in new Northwest Austin space
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, 9400 Arboretum Blvd., Austin, serves in-house tortillas made from flour from Oaxaca in Mexico along with modern gluten-free Mexican cuisine. (Courtesy Bulevar Mexican Kitchen) Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, a 100% gluten-free eatery by Guy + Larry Restaurants, opened Aug. 31 in the former location of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill...
roundtherocktx.com
Whiskey Cake Grand Opening September 13th
Hey Round Rock…the time is almost here! Whiskey Cake Round Rock is officially opening on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:00am!. For their grand opening, they will be donating 50% of sales from opening day to The Dog Alliance of Cedar Park. Grab your crew and come celebrate with them and help support their mission!
Eater
Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock
Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
foodgressing.com
Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA
Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
'Tacos, tortillas, tortas y mas': Hopdoddy founders to bring Central Mexican fare to South Lamar
The cofounders of Austin staple Hopdoddy Burger Bar are striking out on a new Austin venture: Mexican restaurant Masa Y Mas. Like Hopdoddy, Masa Y Mas will be a counter-service venue with margaritas on the menu; unlike the burger restaurant, it will focus on Central Mexican cuisine. Think tacos (birria, al pastor, barbacoa, carnitas and more) paired with your favorite agua fresca or Mexican lager.
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
Here’s where you can eat the best chicken sandwich in Texas, other states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken sandwiches have taken the food world by storm as you see massive giants in the fast food industry beefing on Twitter with one another on who’s got the upper hand in the chicken sandwich battle. Whether you are team Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or another contender,...
fox7austin.com
HAAM Day helps raise money for local musicians
The citywide celebration put on by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helps support local musicians through live music. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details.
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips
We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
fox7austin.com
Flatwater Foundation holds annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser
AUSTIN, Texas - More than 200 standup paddlers are completing a 21-mile court from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam as part of Flatwater Foundation's annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser. The fundraiser helps raise money for the non-profit organization to help provide mental health therapy to...
Kacey Musgraves poses for photo with Dale Watson at Broken Spoke
Two country music stars paid a visit to Broken Spoke, an iconic dancehall that's been operating in Austin since the 1960s.
5 eats, treats and shops coming to Domain Northside
North Austin is continuing to beef up its presence as a “second downtown” with five new additions coming to Domain Northside. Located across the street from The Domain, the new shopping and dining destinations will be nestled by the bustling shopping center and the Rock Rose Nightlife District.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive
Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
Part of Zilker Park overflow parking lot under MoPac bridge getting covered in grass
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've driven over Lady Bird Lake using the MoPac Boulevard bridge, you've probably noticed that a chunk of overflow parking at Zilker Metropolitan Park is covered with mulch. Three of the five acres, the ones closest to the bridge, are off limits with temporary fencing...
365thingsaustin.com
Field Of Light At The Wildflower Center
Field of Light is a stunning display of 28,000 stemmed spheres that are subtly lit by solar-powered fiber optics, showcasing the intersection of art and technology. The new exhibit will illuminate 16 acres in the Arboretum at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at The University of Texas at Austin and opens on September 9th. With tickets on sale now, consider this a must-do on your fall list of things to do.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
