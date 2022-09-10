Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year. Colorado River tributaries serve relatively small portions of northwest and southwest New Mexico. But the basin’s water is essential for the state’s largest city: Albuquerque. And pressures on the water is expected to increase as more tribes reach water rights settlements and build out infrastructure to use those rights. For example, agencies are making progress on large projects to deliver water to Navajo communities in western New Mexico.
wcn247.com
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide as tractors plowed through thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in Southern California. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Firefighters searched in Forest Falls to make sure no residents were trapped. The downpours were remnants of a tropical storm that brought badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control. A fire in Northern California erupted and new evacuations were ordered.
wcn247.com
Westminster ranked #1 in Pa., #9 in nation in social mobility
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is one of the leading liberal arts colleges in the country for enabling students to get ahead in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges ranking released Sept. 12. Westminster earned the No. 9 spot in the nation in the Top Performers on Social Mobility list, while also ranking No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania.
wcn247.com
Jim Beam outlines expansion to ramp up bourbon production
Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery. The more than $400 million expansion was outlined Wednesday and it aims to meet growing global demand for the world's top-selling bourbon. Beam Suntory says the project will increase capacity by 50% at the Beam plant in Boston, Kentucky. It says greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by the same percentage. The company says the expansion will be used to produce two mainstays — Jim Beam white and black label bourbons. And the project will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets.
Comments / 0