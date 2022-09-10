Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
How the queen's death will affect ketchup
After 70 years on the throne, it’s no surprise the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty’s passing.
