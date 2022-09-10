ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

KVAL

Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

LTD bus service restored to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director

EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices

The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire burns over 85,000 acres; containment drops to 0%

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area as the Cedar Creek Fire continues. The size of the fire is now 85,926 acres, officials said. "The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres),...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Skinner Butte arson suspect identified

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
EUGENE, OR

