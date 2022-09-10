Read full article on original website
KVAL
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
KVAL
Lane County Officials downgrade Westfir and Oakridge to Level 1 evacuation status
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for areas affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. Other areas that are at a Level 2: Be Set. High...
KVAL
Prescribed burns starting soon in Douglas County; DFPA says to expect smoke
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association says smoke will soon be seen throughout Douglas County as they work with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. DFPA says prescribed burns may be conducted on fields, pastures, and hillsides to promote...
KVAL
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
KVAL
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
KVAL
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
KVAL
'The lady was a very gentle lady': Neighbor speaks out on Springfield standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a day care. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that...
KVAL
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
KVAL
Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
KVAL
Greenhill shelters fire evacuee's pets at the Lane County Fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society has been at the Lane County Fairgrounds, housing pets and small animals for people escaping the fires. The Lane County Fairgrounds is playing host to families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east and many of them brought animals. Small pets...
KVAL
UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
KVAL
Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
KVAL
Greenhill Humane Society taking care of 4-legged Cedar Creek Fire evacuees
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fairgrounds are packed with families taking shelter from the fires burning to the east. And many of them brought animals. Small pets such as cats and dogs are being kept at the Picc-A-Dilly flea market building at the back of the fairgrounds. Greenhill...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire burns over 85,000 acres; containment drops to 0%
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area as the Cedar Creek Fire continues. The size of the fire is now 85,926 acres, officials said. "The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres),...
KVAL
Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
KVAL
Skinner Butte arson suspect identified
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
KVAL
Suspect dead in standoff near Springfield; child called 911 as woman was held hostage
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One person is dead after a standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man assaulting a woman at a residence on S. Ash Street near S. 2nd Street, just south of Springfield.
