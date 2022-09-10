ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Anibal Puerto Rico
3d ago

my first time in state prison a kid got a DUI killed his best friend in his car he got 7 years this dude is cooked .dude going away for a very long time

NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.
Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
WSVN-TV

New video of wrong-way wreck that killed 5 released by court

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video of a deadly wrong-way wreck that killed five young people on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade has been released. On Monday, security camera footage was released at the arraignment of Maiky Simeon, who is accused of causing the wreck. Officials with the...
NBC Miami

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Justice After Man Dies While in BSO Custody

A suspect died after being detained by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies early Thursday morning and the family is looking for answers. “Our family is literally torn apart by this, and it’s tough,” said Nicole Reynolds. “This is a family member. This is a part of our life.”
cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
NBC Miami

Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 8th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a man suffering...
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Click10.com

3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
CBS Miami

Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
