Read full article on original website
Sherry CC
3d ago
Ineffective leadership, state and federal. Let the stewards of the forests manage them. It's more than obvious that suits can't. Maybe those who sit on committees should go out and fight the fires since they cannot do their job. Do you hear me Brown and BLM??? Take your environmental BS and go!
Reply
47
Guest
3d ago
You environmentalist are the reason our forest’s are on fire. 40 year’s of you managing our forest’s. Let the loggers manage our forest’s
Reply
51
Billy Madison
3d ago
The key here is to do something about it before it gets to the stage, but she strategically lets it happen this way so that she can control the masses
Reply(2)
36
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: Fire Restrictions Lifted – IFPL and Public Use Restriction Update 9-12-22
Update from Oregon Department of Forestry – The red flag warning is over, and moisture has moved back into the area. We are dropping back to IFPL 2 in NW2 and NW3, and IFPL 1 in NW1 along the coast. Public Use Restrictions move to High in NW 2 and NW 3 and to Moderate in NW 1 along the coast. Fire gates in the Tillamook State Forest are being opened.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Double Creek Fire expands, threatens multiple structures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Oregon's lone mega fire burning in the northeastern part of the state has surpassed 155,000 acres and is 15% contained, fire officials announced Monday.
kbnd.com
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
opb.org
Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
kpic
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
Cedar Creek Fire: Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuation orders for Oakridge, Westfir
New Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders were issued in the massive and growing Cedar Creek Fire for Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas in city limits and surrounding unincorporated areas on Friday evening hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as the inferno burns more than 33,000 acres in Lane County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022 ) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HIghway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
Comments / 53