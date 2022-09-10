Read full article on original website
KKTV
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi along northbound I-25 on Tuesday caused traffic delays just before Rush Hour. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News they received the call at about 3 p.m. near the Briargate exit. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a semi and a Hyundai. The Hyundai also collided with a guardrail.
Woman killed in four-car crash on S. Pueblo Blvd. identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and […]
2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested after police found a stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police located a stolen vehicle when they were in the area of the 1100 block of N. Circle Drive, just after 11:45 p.m. After police tried to contact the two occupants of the vehicle, the The post 2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in weekend crash in NE Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating the cause of a crash that resulted in a car going off a bridge and landing upside down in a ravine along Sand Creek on the city's northeast side. The male passenger died and the driver is a local hospital with serious...
Man arrested in Colorado Springs road rage incident
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is facing charges of road rage attempted homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police said, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, CSPD detectives, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant on Murray Boulevard just south of East Platte Avenue. The search was in […]
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
The suspect that caused shelter in place in Fountain still wanted
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area of Autumn Pl. and Fountain Mesa Road, near Metcalfe Park.
KRDO
Powers Blvd and Research Pkwy diverging diamond interchange opens Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will open the new Colorado Highway 21, aka Powers Blvd, and Research Pkwy diverging diamond interchange (DDI) on Wednesday morning. CDOT said crews will reinstate through access on Research Parkway under the new Colorado Highway 21 bridge and remove...
On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the second burglary at Graham's Grill in a week: the first, scores of bottles of liquor were stolen; the second, the establishment's ATM was lugged out the already-boarded up front door. The crimes occurred on September 4 and September 8 at the Graham's Grill location off Jerry Murphy Road. The post On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought
UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for a suspect that they believe broke into a car at Seven Falls on September 4, 2022, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. EPSO says that the suspect stole a purse, $3k in cash, and used...
New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs resident Stacy Stone woke up one May morning expecting a normal day. After finishing her morning routine, she headed out to her car to drive to work. However, to her surprise, the gas tank she had filled up just the day before was suddenly empty. Unbeknownst to Stone, The post 13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police are investigating a serious four-car traffic collision today
Pueblo Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Lehigh Ave and Pueblo Blvd after a serious 4 car traffic accident
KKTV
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and another critically injured after a car rolled down a hill early Sunday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver was likely speeding while traveling in the area of Barnes and Charlotte Parkway just before 1 a.m. He lost control and went over a bridge; the car tumbled downhill and then landed on its roof in the middle of Sand Creek.
Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being displaced by a massive apartment fire in Colorado Springs last week, many victims are saying their uninhabitable units have since been burglarized. They also say other items that would've been salvageable have been further destroyed by the elements and demolition. Told they had just 30 minutes this weekend The post Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed appeared first on KRDO.
Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
