Pueblo, CO

KXRM

Woman killed in four-car crash on S. Pueblo Blvd. identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested after police found a stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police located a stolen vehicle when they were in the area of the 1100 block of N. Circle Drive, just after 11:45 p.m. After police tried to contact the two occupants of the vehicle, the The post 2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Colorado Springs road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is facing charges of road rage attempted homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police said, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, CSPD detectives, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant on Murray Boulevard just south of East Platte Avenue. The search was in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the second burglary at Graham's Grill in a week: the first, scores of bottles of liquor were stolen; the second, the establishment's ATM was lugged out the already-boarded up front door. The crimes occurred on September 4 and September 8 at the Graham's Grill location off Jerry Murphy Road. The post On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs resident Stacy Stone woke up one May morning expecting a normal day. After finishing her morning routine, she headed out to her car to drive to work. However, to her surprise, the gas tank she had filled up just the day before was suddenly empty. Unbeknownst to Stone, The post 13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and another critically injured after a car rolled down a hill early Sunday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver was likely speeding while traveling in the area of Barnes and Charlotte Parkway just before 1 a.m. He lost control and went over a bridge; the car tumbled downhill and then landed on its roof in the middle of Sand Creek.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being displaced by a massive apartment fire in Colorado Springs last week, many victims are saying their uninhabitable units have since been burglarized. They also say other items that would've been salvageable have been further destroyed by the elements and demolition. Told they had just 30 minutes this weekend The post Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO

